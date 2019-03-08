Police discover a cannabis factory by chance while attending another incident in Cheveley

A man has been arrested after a cannabis factory was discovered by chance in Cheveley.

Officers discovered the plants yesterday evening (Tuesday 26) at a house in High Street, after being called there on an unrelated matter.

More than 35 cannabis plants in various stages of growth, together with growing equipment, were seized from the house.

The plants are estimated to have a street value of up to £30,000 if all were to reach maturity.

The 39-year-old man from Cheveley has been arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and remains in custody at Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.

He was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after allegedly damaging a neighbour’s property.

• Anyone who suspects illegal drug activity in their area should call police on 101 or report it online. https://www.cambs.police.uk/report.