Cambridgeshire organisation launches radical response to 'climate emergency'

26 June, 2019 - 15:38
Cambridgeshire Climate Emergency (CCE) is hoping to take action on climate change by establishing control centres in community buildings across Cambridgeshire. Picture: CCE

Archant

A new organisation is hoping to take action on climate change by establishing control centres in community buildings across Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire Climate Emergency (CCE) say they want to provide "effective disaster response to the current climate emergency".

The independent group will create a network of "emergency control centres" across the county to coordinate community action.

CCE has already met with key members from Cambridgeshire County Council and South Cambridgeshire, including Lucy Frazer MP and Heidi Allen MP.

Stefan Haselwimmer, founder of CCE, said: "It's been almost four months since Cambridge City Council declared a climate emergency, and one month since Cambridgeshire County Council did the same.

"If we're serious about responding to the climate emergency, where are the emergency control centres?"

CCE's plan is to create a network of community-driven emergency control centres with "situation maps" that show the latest data, such as CO2 emissions and possible flood risks.

The goal of the maps will be to provide focus, drive urgency and increase public engagement.

CCE also hopes to coordinate community action to reduce carbon emissions so that best practice is shared and different regions can collaborate to deliver large-scale low-carbon projects.

The idea for CCE was inspired by Stefan's own experience launching the Cambridge Refugee Resettlement Campaign in 2015.

"At the height of the refugee crisis, we helped bring the community together to achieve practical action on refugee resettlement," he said.

"The idea behind Cambridgeshire Climate Emergency is to build a similar 'People Power Grid' that empowers communities to achieve rapid action on climate change."

To help build the "People Power Grid", CCE is asking individuals across Cambridgeshire to register with CCE as "climate leaders" in their communities.

The group are looking for donations totalling £20,000 in order to fund a six-month pilot of the CCE "Climate Emergency Control Centre Network".

CCE will provide training and support to all climate leaders who sign up.

To register with Cambridgeshire Climate Emergency, go to http://camemergency.org or to donate to the project visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/cambridgeshire-climate-emergency

Proposed bid for government funding to unlock A10 dualling between Cambridge and Ely backed by Mayor Palmer

The A10 between Ely and Cambridge is one of the main priorities of Mayor James Palmer. He hopes it will be dualled. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

“I have killed my wife”: Listen to chilling 999 call from man who strangled his wife

Robert Simpson-Scott will be sentenced at The Old Bailey in London on Thursday

Work gets underway on new warehouse in Ely for Déanta’s expansion

Deanta UK Continues Expansion at Lancaster Way Business Park in Ely. MP Lucy Frazer was in attendance as work get underway. Picture: DEANTA

Bowls tournament organised by grandmothers as a thank-you for saving granddaughter’s life raises £2,234 for Addenbrooke’s intensive care unit

Charity bowls tournament held at Ely Beet Social Club raises more than £2,000 for the intensive care unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital: Alec Winters, Sue Piper, Chloe Moulding, Val Moulding and Gerald Moulding at the bowls tournament, which was held at Ely Beet Social Club. The team at the Addenbrooke's intensive care unit are pictured with the cheque. Picture: FAMILY.

‘This is a national treasure’: 5,000-year-old fossilised oak tree discovered near Ely in 2012 will be turned into iconic table

Giant 13.4 metre 5,000 year old oak found in Ely fens

