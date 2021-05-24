Gallery

Published: 5:07 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 5:11 PM May 24, 2021

38 Chapel Street, Ely, will have a ‘pop-up’ opening on Bank Holiday Monday. - Credit: NATIONAL GARDEN SCHEME

Nine gardens across Cambridgeshire will open this weekend for members of the public to explore while raising money for the National Garden Scheme charity.

61 High Street, Sutton, will be open from 1-6pm on Sunday May 30. - Credit: NATIONAL GARDEN SCHEME

Sutton Gardens - a group of seven, with historic elements, wildlife, ponds and views of the Fenland countryside - will be open from 1-6pm on Sunday May 30.

The following day, Bank Holiday Monday, 38 Chapel Street, Ely, Cambridgeshire’s largest fundraiser in 2020, will have a ‘pop-up’ opening.

In Wisbech, Elm House will open with its walled garden and three-acre flower meadow from 1-5pm. - Credit: NATIONAL GARDEN SCHEME

Advanced booking is essential for this small garden, where the National Garden Scheme teas will also be served.

Cambridge, meanwhile, will be offering a chance to see two city centre gardens: newly opening 38 Kingston Street, a skilfully planted courtyard garden, and nearby Cottage Garden in Sedgwick Street.

Both open between 2-6pm. Advance booking is essential for these due to their small size.

Riverside setting for the gardens at Island Hall, Godmanchester. - Credit: NATIONAL GARDEN SCHEME

In the south of the county, six gardens at Hinxton open for the first time, while in nearby Ickleton, Gifu, a plant lover’s ornamental bee and wildlife garden, also makes its debut opening.

Visiting to both openings is between 2pm and 5pm on Sunday May 30.

Cambourne Gardens sees its 10th anniversary this year, with six gardens opening between 11am and 5pm on Sunday May 30. - Credit: NATIONAL GARDEN SCHEME

There's a riverside setting for the gardens at Island Hall, Godmanchester, which are open from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

It will offer a chance to see this garden’s 18th century formal design with box parterre, a Saxon mill race and wild flowers.

The Old Baptist Chapel, Sutton, will be open from 1-6pm on Sunday May 30. - Credit: NATIONAL GARDEN SCHEME

Nearby at 23A Perry Road, Buckden, a quirky plantsman’s paradise, much of it planted in the Japanese style, will be open on May 28-30.

Pre-booking essential, with slots available from 2-5pm.

Cambourne Gardens sees its 10th anniversary this year, with six gardens opening between 11am and 5pm on Sunday May 30.

The Burystead, Sutton, will be open from 1-6pm on Sunday May 30. - Credit: NATIONAL GARDEN SCHEME

It will show off just what can be done in a short space of time to turn an unpromising new build plot into a beautiful oasis.

Jenny Marks, county organiser for Cambridgeshire, said: “There really is a magnificent choice this weekend.

"It will be a chance to see some of the finest gardens in the county.

23A Perry Road, Buckden, a quirky plantsman’s paradise, much of it planted in the Japanese style, will be open on May 28-30 - Credit: NATIONAL GARDEN SCHEME

“We are also delighted that visitors will be able to see most gardens without the need to book ahead.

"But we’d suggest checking our website on this. Some small gardens still need advance booking.”

Proceeds from all these openings will be help fund the nursing and caring charities supported by the National Garden Scheme.

More than 3,500 private gardens open in England and Wales each year under the National Garden Scheme, raising funds through admissions, teas and cake.

The scheme, established more than 90 years ago, is the largest single funder of nursing and health charities in the UK.

Beneficiaries include Macmillan Nurses, Marie Curie Cancer Care, Hospice UK and the Queen’s Nursing Institute.

