News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Officer who attended Queen’s funeral reflects on day ‘beyond all expectations’

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:00 PM September 20, 2022
Inspector Matt Snow (L) attended the Queen's funeral on September 19, representing Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

Inspector Matt Snow (L) attended the Queen's funeral on September 19, representing Cambridgeshire Constabulary. He's pictured with an officer from Montserrat. - Credit: POLICE

The officer who represented Cambridgeshire Constabulary at the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen in London on September 19 has spoken of a day “beyond all expectations”. 

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II took place at Westminster Abbey in London at 11am. 

The funeral service and the associated ceremonial arrangements paid tribute to the Queen’s extraordinary reign, and Her Majesty’s remarkable life of service as head of state, nation, and commonwealth. 

Inspector Matt Snow, from the partnerships and prevention department, joined officers from across the UK, as well as overseas territories such as the Falkland Islands and British Virgin Islands, along the procession route. 

He said he was “genuinely shocked” to be asked. 

Inspector Snow arrived at Lambeth Headquarters at 4:30am to meet the other officers involved, before taking up his posting near Buckingham Palace. 

The funeral was broadcast live on TV, radio, and The Royal Family’s YouTube channel to allow people around the world to take part in mourning the Queen. 

Most Read

  1. 1 New care home opening in Soham next month
  2. 2 Stagecoach confirms 18 bus routes across Cambridgeshire will end
  3. 3 Petition launched against cancellation of two Stagecoach bus services
  1. 4 Glitz and glamour awaits for return of Ely Heroes 2022
  2. 5 Location of £1bn+ reservoir to be revealed within weeks
  3. 6 Police officer who controlled and coerced partner sentenced
  4. 7 Ely Cathedral's community broadcast of Her Majesty's state funeral
  5. 8 Littleport looks ahead as residents welcome Carolean era
  6. 9 When supermarkets and pubs will reopen after Queen's funeral
  7. 10 See our traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning

Inspector Snow said: “It was an incredible privilege and a great honour to be asked to represent Cambridgeshire Constabulary on the day. 

“Although an obviously solemn and sad occasion, it really was the proudest moment of my career.” 

Inspector Matt Snow attended the Queen's funeral on September 19, representing Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

Inspector Matt Snow attended the Queen's funeral on September 19, representing Cambridgeshire Constabulary. - Credit: POLICE

He added: “The day was beyond all my expectations, with huge numbers of people lining the route and an incredible atmosphere. 

“As we walked around the crowds were cheering and shouting words of thanks to us for our service which was nice. 

“Some time after the procession had gone by, the empty gun carriage returned, this time without the coffin. 

“That was a really sombre moment.” 

Inspector Snow said it was good to meet other officers from all over the UK and overseas territories on the day. 

“I wasn’t expecting the officers from overseas, so it was great to speak to them,” he said. 

“It was a real honour to represent all officers and staff from our constabulary. 

“Having worked on the planning for this sad occasion for a number of years, and then working operationally on the deployments last week, the funeral was a fitting culmination to all the hard work of lots of colleagues.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
The Queen
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

A warrant was executed at the home of Grzegorz Szpejankowski, 47, in Parkside, Cambridge, in January 2019

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man sexually abused child, taking indecent images

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Haddenham's recreation shelter, called 'The Ukraine' has been vandalised causing at least £1,700 worth of damage.

Village’s recreation shelter vandalised causing £1.7k worth of damage

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Stem & Glory near Cambridge rail station

Food and Drink

How 'gloriously plant based' restaurant turned doubt into delight

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 27/03/12of first and second-class stamps at a Post Office in Overseal, Derbyshire.

People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon