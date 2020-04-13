Are you making scrubs for the coronavirus frontline?

Pharmacists Di Fidler, Lucy Oakley and Sarah McMaw will now need to wear scrubs to work. Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust

A health trust in Cambridgeshire needs an extra 2,000 sets of scrubs - and is appealing for the help of community groups.

Healthcare staff including nurses and district nurses have distinctive uniforms, but other areas such as mental health and pharmacies usually allow staff to wear their own clothes to work.

But the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust has decided that staff working directly with patients should be dressed in scrubs during the coronavirus response to minimise the risk of infection.

Thousands of sets have been ordered, and an appeal has also been launched for community groups that are also making sets to get in touch.

Rachel Gomm, Director of Nursing, Allied Health Professionals and Quality at the trust, said: “We know there are a number of community groups in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough who are making scrubs, and we have already been in contact with some of them, but we’re also aware that are probably a number of other groups who are also making them and we’d love to hear from them.

“Our frontline NHS staff are doing an incredible job caring for people and keeping them safe, and scrubs will be massive contribution to hygiene and safety during this time.”

She added: “We have ordered scrubs and some have already been delivered. Every community and mental health Trust like ours is in the same position at the moment so we’re looking for an extra 2,000 sets from any groups in the community that can help.”

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust provides mental health services for children and adults as well as well as physical healthcare in the community for older people and those with long-term health conditions.

Any community groups who can help can email CovidPPE@cpft.nhs.uk. Please include the word ‘Scrubs’ in the email.