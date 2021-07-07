Published: 12:04 PM July 7, 2021 Updated: 12:13 PM July 7, 2021

Vaccinators on Tour are coming to venues in Doddington, Cambridge, Huntingdon and Cambridge this weekend. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Have you been to see the Vaccinators on Tour yet? If not, you're in luck because the most hyped group in the county are coming to local venues throughout this month.

Powered by NHS staff, the mobile vaccinator team are making stops in Doddington, Wisbech, Cambridge and Huntingdon as they aim to "help us all get back to doing the things we love".

Anyone aged 18 or over is invited to get their COVID-19 jab from The Vaccinators at any of their forthcoming tour locations – no backstage passes or appointments required - just rock up.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS said: "With every adult in England now eligible to get their jab, the NHS is working harder than ever to make sure that everyone gets their vaccine.





"Getting the vaccination isn’t just about protecting yourself – it also means you’re doing what you can to help us get back to normal as soon as possible.

"Each vaccine given gets us a step closer to going back to the festivals, the clubs and the sports matches we love.

Upcoming locations for The Vaccinators on Tour this weekend include:

Saturday July 10

· Guildhall, Cambridge from 8am - 8pm

· Meadows Community Centre, Arbury from 10am- 4pm

· Doddington Hospital from 9am – 5.30pm

Sunday July 11

· Guildhall, Cambridge from 8am - 8pm

· Doddington Hospital from 9am – 5.30pm

Further dates are set to be announced for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire over the coming weeks.

There are also a range of locations for walk-in clinics available for first or second AstraZeneca vaccines.

You can have your second dose eight weeks after your first jab.

Walk-in clinics available at the following locations:

· Halls The Chemist, Orton Wistow, Peterborough – Saturday 10 July from 8am- 3pm

· Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech - daily until 1 August, 9am-3pm and Mondays until 1 August, 5.30-7.30pm

· City Care Centre, Peterborough - daily until 1 August, 9am-3pm and Tuesdays until 1, 5.30-7.30pm

· Eatons Community Centre, St Neots - daily until 1 August, 9am-3pm and Tuesdays, 5.30-7.30pm

· Grafton Centre, Cambridge - daily until 1 August, 9am-3pm and Wednesdays until 1 August, 5.30-7.30pm

· Oaktree Centre, Huntingdon - daily until 1 August, 9am-3pm and Thursdays until 1 August, 5.30-7.30pm

· East of England Showground, Peterborough - daily until 1 August, 9am-3pm and Thursdays until 1 August, 5.30-7.30pm

· Chesterton Indoor Bowls Club, Cambridge - daily until 1 August, 9am-3pm

All locations are open to anyone aged 18 or over, for their first or second dose. No appointment needed, just bring a face covering.

Jan Thomas, accountable officer of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said:

“We’re excited to launch the Vaccinators on Tour – our new touring programme that will give everyone aged 18 and over the chance to get the vaccine close to home.

"We want to make it as easy as possible to get your jab, so that we can all get back to doing the things we love.

"Whether you’ve missed the pub, your favourite festival, dancing with your mates or cheering on your favourite sports team, getting your jab and making sure you come back for that all-important second dose is the best thing you can do.

"Or, for those who prefer to get some dates in the diary, anyone over 18 can also book an appointment at one of our existing vaccination venues."



