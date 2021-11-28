Gallery

Sutton: Life in a Village from November 27, 1964, is this week's featured photographic spread - but we've accumulated plenty of other news from Cambridgeshire archives.

Sutton: Life in a Village –November 27th 1964. Mr. F. Higham runs the Brook House, a public house well known by travellers. . - Credit: Mike Petty

With the help of Mike Petty and his Fenland History on Facebook we explore a rail crash, a plane landing in the snow - and the fate of a magistrate who didn't clear snow from outside his home.

Magistrate’s snow case - Cambridgeshire Scrapbook - February 5th 1919

At Cambridge court, a county magistrate was summoned.

As occupier of premises, he did not as soon as conveniently may be after the cessation of a fall of snow, remove or cause to be removed from the footway and pavement all snow on such footway and pavement.

He sent a letter to the bench explaining that he only had one domestic, and could not call on her to clear the snow away.

The mayor said the case was a proper one for the police to bring before the court.

He warned the public that cases of this kind would be dealt with more severely in the future.

As this was the first of the kind to come before the bench this year, they had decided to dismiss it on payment of costs.

Forced Landing in snowstorm – Ely Standard - November 27th 1925

During a blinding snowstorm, a big aeroplane was observed over Downham Road battling with the elements.

The pilot, Captain Herbert Horsey, said he was forced to land owing to the severity of the storm.

He was piloting an eight-seater Vickers Vulcan machine on his way to Bircham Newton in readiness to secure aerial photographs at the funeral of Queen Alexandra.

Sutton: Life in a Village – November 27th 1964. At Sutton primary school the headmaster, Mr A.M. Williams watches three pupils doing during a tape-assisted reading lesson. - Credit: Mike Petty

Chatteris man’s rail invention – Ely Standard – November 19th 1920

Accidents to railway passengers through the opening of the carriage doors while trains are in motion would be prevented by a new device which has been patented by Charles Dring of Chatteris.

Mr Dring has a large number of newspaper cuttings of accidents which would have been prevented had his system been in use.

He thought something ought to be done to stop the carriage door peril.

Isolation Hospital charges – Cambridge News - November 25th 1935

Ely Isolation Hospital should therefore be paid for by ratepayers, Mr Everitt told the hospital committee.

People would fight shy of going there if they knew they would have to pay maintenance charges.

In 1931 maintenance expenses came to £477 but only £1 had been received from patients

Sutton: Life in a Village - November 27th 1964. At Ibbotts’ Garage there is plenty of work for Mr. Jack Blinch, who has worked there for 30 years, and the owner Mr. M. J. A. Powell. They have the only garage in this village of nearly 1500 people. - Credit: Mike Petty

Sutton: Life in a Village November 27th 1964 ; Mrs. H. Painter is the Post Office assistant, . - Credit: Mike Petty

Sutton: Life in a Village – November 27th 1964. Brian Painter runs the County Library - Credit: Mike Petty

Murrow rail smash – Ely Standard - November 27th 1925

The level crossing at Murrow was the scene of one of the most serious railway mishaps.

Fortunately, there was no loss of life and no injury to railway personnel but the damage to rolling stock, was very considerable.

A goods train approaching Murrow noticed one of the three signals was set at danger.

He saw the signalman on the ground waving a light and applied his brakes as rapidly as possible.

He was then traversing the level crossing where the Midland and Great Northern single line from Wisbech to Peterborough crosses the L.N.E.R. double track.

As the 15th truck was crossing it was run into by the other train. The impact was terrific and as both trains moving the result of the collision was devastating.

A witness described the wreckage as being as high as a house.

Corn, oil cake, lime and other materials lay about in quantities.

Sutton: Life in a Village – November 27th 1964. Cows are frequently seen being driven through Sutton streets. - Credit: Mike Petty

Friday Bridge Camp Closure – Ely Standard - November 27th 1953

Friday Bridge Volunteer Agricultural Camp is to close down after one more season.

The whole future of the camp had received careful consideration and for some time there was a doubt about the possibility of opening again next year.

However, approval had now been obtained for a limited number of Volunteer Agricultural Camps in 1954 of which Friday Bridge would be one.

Camp labour had been available since 1943.

But the time had arrived when farmers and growers should shoulder their own responsibility.

It was never intended that the voluntary camp system would become a permanence.

The camp is built on requisitioned land which must be handed back to its rightful owners

Ansons Expands – Cambridge News - November 27th 1987

Anson Packaging’s new £1.5 million extension to its production space was opened by the Mayor of Ely, Coun. Margaret Gordon-Potts.

The firm, which started in 1971 at St Ives with 12 staff, moved to the site of the former Haddenham railway station in 1977.



