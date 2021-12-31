Just some of the people from Cambridgeshire on the 2022 New Year Honours list - Credit: SUPPLIED

Sportspeople, health leaders and education providers from Cambridgeshire are among those recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours list for 2022.

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

William Anthony Bowater Russell, of Thriplow, Cambridgeshire and lately Lord Mayor of London, for services to financial innovation, culture and wellbeing in the city of London, particularly during Covid-19.

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Jody Alan Cundy OBE, born in Wisbech, for services to cycling.

Jaco van Gass says Jody Cundy's (pictured) composure proved key to winning team sprint gold for Great Britain at this year's Paralympic Games. - Credit: Tim Goode/PA Wire/PA Images

Professor James Diggle, of Cambridge and emeritus professor of Greek and Latin at University of Cambridge, for services to classical scholarship.

Mark Richard Lloyd, of Cambrdge and chief executive of Local Government Association, for services to local government and to charity.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Francis Butterfill, of Cambridge and head of integrated services at Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, for services to the Royal Air Force.

Dr Ian William Campbell, of Spaldwick and lately interim executive chair of Innovate UK, for services to Innovation.

Dr Ian Campbell, Innovate UK's Interim Executive Chair, photographed at the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, London, 14 May 2018. - Credit: © Adam Gasson cleared for Innovate UK (UK Research and Innovation) use & sharing with 3rd parties

Ian has extensive entrepreneurial and business experience in the healthcare sector.

Prior to Innovate UK, Ian was CEO of Arquer Diagnostics, which focuses on bladder and prostate cancer diagnosis.

Before this, Ian spent 15 years in a variety of executive management roles within the health and life science sector.

Dr Ruth Eleanor March, of Cambridge and senior vice president of Precision Medicine and Biosamples at AstraZeneca, for services to UK science and the COVID-19 response.

Dr Ruth Eleanor March, of Cambridge and senior vice president of Precision Medicine and Biosamples at AstraZeneca, awarded an OBE for services to UK science and the COVID-19 response. - Credit: www.astrazeneca.com

Catherine Lynne McClure, of Cambridge and director of Cambridge Mathematics, for services to education.

Catherine Lynne McClure, of Cambridge and director of Cambridge Mathematics, awarded an OBE for services to education. - Credit: WWW.CAMBRIDGEMATHS.ORG

Sonia Walsh, of Ely and governor of H.M. Prison Wayland, for services to H.M. Prison and Probation Service.

Sonia Walsh, of Ely and governor, of H.M. Prison Wayland, awarded an OBE for services to H.M. Prison and Probation Service. - Credit: www.thecritoproject.org

Sonia has been in the prison service for over 30 years, during which she has worked at a variety of establishments, including Whitemoor High Security prison.

Her first Governor appointment was at HMP Warren Hill where, under her leadership, it successfully embedded the ‘progression regime’ for Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) and long-serving prisoners that were stuck in the system.

Whilst at HMP Warren Hill, Sonia introduced drama, parkrun and music as part of the prisoners’ community, which contributed towards an 80% success rate at parole boards.

In January 2019, Sonia left Warren Hill to take up the Governor post at HMP Wayland.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Luke Berenger Collet-Fenson, of Ely and senior private secretary to the chief medical officer of the Department of Health and Social Care, for public service during Covid-19.

Danny Lewis Newland, of March and custodial manager at H.M. Prison Littlehey, for public service.

Lynne Radbone, of Huntingdon and principal paediatric dietitian at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, for services to sick and premature babies.

Lynne Radbone, of Huntington and principal paediatric dietitian for Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, awarded an MBE for services to sick and premature babies. - Credit: www.twitter.com/lynneradbone

Lauren Steadman, born in Peterborough, for services to triathlon.

Lorna Havard Weston, of Wimblington and managing director of Thera East Anglia, for services to people with learning disabilities.

Lorna has been the managing director for Thera East Anglia since November 2014 and has over 20 years' experience working with people with a learning disability in various roles, starting as a support worker.

Lorna’s role is to lead Thera East Anglia and "ensure we provide high-quality support for people with a learning disability in line with our vision and best practice".

Her role was instrumental in helping Thera East Anglia achieve an outstanding Care Quality Commission rating in December 2019.

Lorna Havard Weston, of Wimblington and managing director of Thera East Anglia, was awarded an MBE for services to people with learning disabilities. - Credit: THERA TRUST

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Lesley Margaret Rawlinson, of Cambridge and laboratory manager at Imperial College London, fFor services to the Covid-19 response.

Lesley Margaret Rawlinson, of Cambridge and laboratory manager at Imperial College London, has been awarded an BEM in the 2022 New Year's Honours list for services to the Covid-19 response. - Credit: www.imperial.ac.uk

Irene Mary Richards, of Cambridge, for voluntary service to safeguarding and to the community in the London borough of Enfield.