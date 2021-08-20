News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
National Hospitality Day: Tell us your favourite venue in Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 1:10 PM August 20, 2021   
Tell us your favourite Cambridgeshire restaurant or pub to mark National Hospitality Day 2021

Tell us your favourite Cambridgeshire restaurant or pub to mark National Hospitality Day 2021. Pictured is a meal at B&R Restaurant, which is located at 210 Station Road, March. - Credit: HANNAH MARIE DANIEL

To mark National Hospitality Day, we're asking readers to share their favourite restaurants, pubs and other hospitality venues.

Hospitality has taken a hit during the pandemic, with businesses forced to close due to lockdown restrictions. 

National Hospitality Day on Saturday, September 18 is a celebration of our resilient restaurants, hotels, pubs, bars and their suppliers.

So to welcome back our brilliant businesses, please fill out our survey and nominate your favourite Cambridgeshire venue.

Whether it's delicious local cuisine, a pub that has withstood the challenges of the pandemic, or a hotel that has recently opened up its doors.

