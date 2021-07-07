Published: 5:07 PM July 7, 2021 Updated: 5:12 PM July 7, 2021

Neil McCullough, Hospital Director, Lucy Frazer MP and Alan Rout, Imaging Manager at Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital unveiling the new 'state of the art' MRI scanner - Credit: Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital

The unveiling of a new state-of-the-art MRI scanner will help patients across Cambridgeshire access treatment quickly.

The scanner represents a £1.4m investment by Spire Healthcare at Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital and includes technology that uses sensors to estimate different patients' sizes and body types.

NHS patients will have use of the scanner, with it primarily being used for diagnosing a wide range of conditions such as neurological, cancer, vascular and spinal-related issues.

It is anticipated 23 patients will undergo a scan each day.

Lucy Frazer, MP for Cambridgeshire South East, cut the ribbon to unveil the new Magnetom Sola 1.5 Tesla MRI machine.

“It was fantastic to visit the hospital recently and see their new scanner as it will be a benefit for healthcare providers.

“At the moment it is so important to help patients access diagnostics services and it is great news that Spire has this new scanner in operation," says Lucy.