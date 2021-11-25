Community project launches ‘love in a bag’ on White Ribbon Day
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
A community project that aims to show people in crisis some love and kindness has launched a new campaign in support of White Ribbon Day.
The ‘love in a bag’ Cambridgeshire campaign launched today (November 25) and was set up earlier this year by Ely mum Sophie Bell.
It follows the success of 'love in a bag' in Bedfordshire and Oxfordshire.
White Ribbon Day calls to end violence against women and girls, and the 16 days of action against domestic violence that follows.
Those who’d like to get involved in ‘love in a bag’ should fill a pre-loved handbag, overnight bag, rucksack, shopper or even carrier bag with toiletries, other little essentials and a note.
You’ll be sharing some love with someone in crisis when they really need it.
Once collected, the bags will be donated to people escaping violence and abuse, trafficking and exploitation and survivors of serious sexual offences.
Detectives at Cambridgeshire Constabulary will give people the bags while they are being moved into emergency accommodation.
DI Dave Savill, who leads on the domestic abuse priority at Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: “These bags will be a lifeline to people needing to leave their home in an emergency, or if they need to go to hospital.
“We are really grateful to the public for their support so far and thank everyone for showing some love and kindness."
If you would like to contribute, the charitable project asks you to fill a pre-loved handbag, rucksack or overnight bag with the following items:
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Toothbrush and toothpaste
- Soap or shower gel
- Deodorant
- Sanitary products
Optional extras:
- Perfume
- Cosmetics
- Dry shampoo
- Baby wipes or face wipes
- Tissues
- Hair brush and comb
- Hair accessories
- Moisturiser and body lotion
- Hand cream
- Stationery
- Book
- Socks
- Handwritten note or card
The project cannot accept scissors, tweezers, razors or other sharps, food or perishables.
All items included in bags must be brand new and in sealed packaging for health and hygiene reasons.
Drop-offs can be made at The Isle of Ely School, School Road, Ely, during school hours until 3pm on Friday December 17.
Any donations received after this time will still be given to someone in crisis.