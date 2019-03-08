Advanced search

31 knives handed in during week-long knife amnesty across Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 12:59 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 26 September 2019

Within just one week 31 knives were handed in across Cambridgeshire as part of a national knife amnesty - however two test purchases saw knives sold to volunteers under the age of 18. Picture: POLICE.

Within just one week 31 knives were handed in across Cambridgeshire as part of a national knife amnesty - however two test purchases saw knives sold to volunteers under the age of 18. Picture: POLICE.

sturti

Within just one week 31 knives were handed in across Cambridgeshire as part of a national knife amnesty - however two test purchases saw knives sold to volunteers under the age of 18.

The week-long initiative, aimed at taking weapons off the streets and tackling associated offending, included an amnesty where members of the public could hand in knives without fear of prosecution.

Knife surrender bins were based at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough and Parkside Police Station in Cambridge. Knives could also be handed into any police station with an enquiry office across the county.

Additionally, test purchases - where someone under the age of 18 attempts to buy a knife to see if they are asked for identification - were carried out at more than 15 shops across Peterborough and Huntingdon.

Two stores sold knives to the volunteers, who were under 18. One store failed to ask for ID. The other store challenged the person buying the knife for ID, but when they failed to produce some, still sold them it.

The focus of the two operations was education and therefore advice was given to both of these stores, as well as positive feedback to the rest.

You may also want to watch:

Inspector Matt Snow said: "We are pleased that we were able to take a total of 31 knives off the streets of Cambridgeshire.

"The test purchasing also offered the chance for us to educate stores on the dangers and risks associated with selling knives to anyone under the age of 18.

"It's disappointing that two stores failed the tests, however we are working with them going forward and do all we can to ensure the relevant checks are carried out.

"Knives ruin lives and it's important we are doing all we can to tackle the issue.

"Although the knife amnesty has ended for now, I'd urge the family and friends of people who carry knives to encourage them to think twice, and consider the potentially devastating consequences of doing so.

"If anyone is found to be carrying a knife in public, they could face a hefty fine and further prosecution by the courts."

Anyone who knows someone who carries a knife can report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

More information on knife crime is available on the force website.

Most Read

What an amazing night - the winners and finalists enjoying their success at the 2019 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019 Business of the Year Bluebire Care

Travellers set up camp on Soham car park

A group of travellers have left Clay Street car park in Soham. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Twitter storm over MP Lucy Frazer’s email - Labour calls for her to ‘consider her position’ whilst Lib Dems calls for Prime Minister to resign

MP Lucy Frazer under fire on social media over an email she sent defending the Prime Minister's decision to prorogue Parliament. The Supreme Court decided the suspension was illegal and so its back to work for MPs. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Theft of a BMW from outside victim’s home was one of a series of crimes involving vehicles over the weekend in East Cambs

Stolen BMW from Fordham. Police in East Cambs are investigating this and other vehicle related offences in the district at the weekend Picture; DUNCAN DAVY

Were you there? Here is our special photo gallery of guests arriving for the 2019 Ely Standard Business Awards

It was a full house in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral for the 2019 Ely Standard Business awards and among those welcoming guests at a pre-awards reception was Cllr Lis Every, chair of East Cambridgeshire District Council, our headline sponsor.

Most Read

What an amazing night - the winners and finalists enjoying their success at the 2019 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019 Business of the Year Bluebire Care

Travellers set up camp on Soham car park

A group of travellers have left Clay Street car park in Soham. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Twitter storm over MP Lucy Frazer’s email - Labour calls for her to ‘consider her position’ whilst Lib Dems calls for Prime Minister to resign

MP Lucy Frazer under fire on social media over an email she sent defending the Prime Minister's decision to prorogue Parliament. The Supreme Court decided the suspension was illegal and so its back to work for MPs. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Theft of a BMW from outside victim’s home was one of a series of crimes involving vehicles over the weekend in East Cambs

Stolen BMW from Fordham. Police in East Cambs are investigating this and other vehicle related offences in the district at the weekend Picture; DUNCAN DAVY

Were you there? Here is our special photo gallery of guests arriving for the 2019 Ely Standard Business Awards

It was a full house in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral for the 2019 Ely Standard Business awards and among those welcoming guests at a pre-awards reception was Cllr Lis Every, chair of East Cambridgeshire District Council, our headline sponsor.

Latest from the Ely Standard

3,000 jobs in Peterborough affected by collapse of Thomas Cook

Office workers outside the Peterborough headquarters of the 178-year-old tour operator Thomas Cook, which ceased trading after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

31 knives handed in during week-long knife amnesty across Cambridgeshire

Within just one week 31 knives were handed in across Cambridgeshire as part of a national knife amnesty - however two test purchases saw knives sold to volunteers under the age of 18. Picture: POLICE.

Police helicopter used in search for man who went missing from his Milton home

Police helicopter used in search for Russell Logan, who was reported missing from his home in Fen Road, Milton at 5am this morning (September 26). Picture: POLICE.

£2,626 funding boost for Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP

£2,626 funding boost for Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP thanks to Tesco's Bags of Help fundraising scheme. Some of the group are pictured in rehearsal for their Christmas pantomime Snow White. Picture: CAROL HEBARD.

Registered sex offender, 23, who breached his court prevention order by babysitting nine-year-old boy is jailed

Registered sex offender Aaron Batchelor (pictured) has been jailed after breaching his court order by babysitting a nine-year-old boy. Picture: Cambs Cops/Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists