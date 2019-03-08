Cambridgeshire helps swell the numbers as hundreds head to the capital to join People's Vote protest

Cambridgeshire was massively represented during the People's Vote 'final say' rally in London on Saturday.

Supporters from Cambridgeshire were among the million or so pro People's Vote campaigners who headed to London on Saturday for a protest rally.





Two coaches - with 80 passengers on each - and booked by the Cambridge Stays group were among those making the journey down the M11.

Paul Browne, the chair of Cambridge Stays, said: "On Saturday hundreds of people from Cambridge and South Cambs march alongside campaigners from Cornwall to the Shetlands to call for a People's Vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

"It was inspiring to see so many, young and old, gathered to ask our MPs to vote for a better future than Brexit, and while the rain may have dampened our flags, it didn't dampen our spirits."



The People's Vote campaign is claiming that up to a million people attended the march.

Mr Browne said: "We got to Park Lane before 11.30 am but despite the front of the march setting off at 1pm, we had only got as far as Trafalgar Square by the time the speeches finished just after 4pm."

He added: "The cheer that echoed along the march when MPs voted to approve the Letwin amendment, and in doing so force the Prime Minister to give them the time to scrutinize his deal properly, was a high-point of the day.

"The passing of the amendment was an important victory for democracy and accountability, and we thank local MPs Heidi Allen and Daniel Zeichner for supporting it."

