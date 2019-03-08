Body of man found at Swaffham Bulbeck is thought to be that of Andre Douglas

Missing man Andre Douglas: Police revealed a body has been found at Swaffham Bulbeck. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Archant

Police searching for missing Andre Douglas have found the body of a man.

The body was discovered yesterday (June 28) in Swaffham Bulbeck.

Andre, 42, went missing from his home in Cambridge on Thursday (27 June).

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Earlier police had launched an appeal to find Andre. At the time they suggested he may have travelled towards Swaffham Bulbeck or the surrounding villages.

The 42-year-old went missing from Cambridge and officers raised the alarm and warned they were becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.