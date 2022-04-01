Gallery

PC Louise Gowlett receives an award from chief constable Nick Dean for potentially saving the life of a domestic abuse victim - Credit: Cambs Police

Three passers-by who stopped to help victims of a mini bus crash near Ely in which three passengers died, have been commended by a judge.

Katie Woolridge and Monica Brown and a man who wishes to remain anonymous are members of the public who stopped to help at the scene of a fatal collision in November 2019.

Katie Woolridge, commended for her part in helping mini bus crash victims - Credit: Cambs Police

The crash involved a minibus of passengers on their way home to the Midlands from a Christmas market in Ely.

The driver failed to give way at a junction on the B1040, just outside Bluntisham, near St Ives, and minibus was hit and knocked onto its side.

As a result, three passengers died and a further seven suffered serious injuries.

Bogdan Ksiazek was convicted of three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and eight counts of causing injury by dangerous driving.

At a ceremony at Cambridgeshire Police headquarters, hosted by chief constable Nick Dean, all three received commendations from Mr Justice Cavanagh for “selflessly providing first aid and assistance to the victims before emergency services arrived”.

Other acts of bravery, outstanding achievements and good police work were also recognised at the chief constable’s commendations and long service ceremony.

Mr Dean praised those who had shown “outstanding commitment, perseverance and bravery”.



He told the commendation recipients: “You have stepped up to help someone in need, put your own lives at risk and gone above and beyond for the people of Cambridgeshire – and to each and every one of you, I say thank you.”

The police long service awards were presented by Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Benjamyn Damazer to 12 officers and five staff members who have each served 20 years or more within the force.



Chief Constable’s Commendations

Detective Sergeant Adam McCluskey

Commended for his work on an investigation which resulted in rapist David Richardson being jailed for five and a half years.

DS Adam McCluskey commended for bringing a rapist before the courts - Credit: Cambs Police

PCs Nick Southern, Hannah Watkins, Alisha Milton and Monika Wesolowska

The officers worked together to disarm and detain a man as he brandished a large kitchen knife in a St Neots street.

They restrained and took him to the ground as he punched and lashed out at the officers, causing minor injuries.

DI Justine Jenkins, DS Rob Muir, DC Jacqui Quinn,

Kirsty McGowan, DC Victoria Major, DC Clare Seal, PC Liam Denman,

PC Mel Foster, PC Jodie Forrester-Sharp and Alan Dobson

All commended for their contributions to the investigation into the murder of 17-year-old Bernadette Walker.

DI Helen Tebbit

Commended for her work on a case which resulted in a man being jailed for child abuse offences, despite charges twice being refused by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

DCI Iain Moor and DC Amie Meston

DC Iain Moor who helped bring former paramedic and rapist Andrew Wheeler to justice - Credit: Cambs Police

DC Amie Meston commended for her work on bringing rapist Andrew Wheeler to justice - Credit: Cambs Police

DCI Iain Moor and DC Amie Meston were commended for their work on a case in which a former paramedic Andrew Wheeler was convicted of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault and jailed for 21 years.

PCs Jack Cooper, John Pentney, Stephen Elliott, Dalton Shailes, Elliot Glendye, Megan Thrasher and Fran Plitsch

PC Elliott Glendye one of the officers who helped at the scene of a fatal crash near Whittlesey - Credit: Cambs Police

PC Fran Plitsch commended for her work at the scene of a fatal crash near Whittlesey - Credit: Cambs Police





PC John Pentney was one of seven officers commended for their work at the scene of a fatal crash on the A605 near Whittlesey - Credit: Cambs Police

These officers were commended for their actions at the scene of a fatal collision on the A605 near Whittlesey in June last year.

Mr Dean said: “The officers acted above and beyond the call of duty and put themselves in danger to do all they could to save the trapped woman, who sadly died at the scene.

Judges’ Commendations

Detective Sergeant George Neal

DS George Neale (with chief constable Nick Dean). George was commended for the 'exceptional way' he investigated a sex case involving a child. - Credit: Cambs Police

DS Neal was commended by Judge Seely in September 2021, for the exceptional way he investigated offences of sexual activity with a child and offences of sexual assault and rape.

Bevis Smith was convicted after a trial in February 2019, and at a subsequent trial in February 2021 for offences relating to three different victims, all of whom were described as vulnerable young women.

DC Craig Trevor

DC Trevor was given a judge’s commendation for his work on a case which resulted in the conviction of two men for the theft of more than £1million worth of keyless-entry cars.

PC Louise Gowlett

PC Louise Gowlett was awarded a judge’s commendation for potentially saving the life of a domestic abuse victim in Cambridge.



