Large haulage lorry photographed after crashing while driving on guided busway in Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 15:45 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 08 February 2019

A large haulage lorry was photographed after it crashed while driving on Cambridgeshire’s guided busway. Picture: FACEBOOK / SPOTTED: VOSA

A large haulage lorry was photographed after it crashed while driving on Cambridgeshire’s guided busway .

The white MTS Logistics lorry was spotted with a damaged front end after the collision which took place at Longstanton yesterday evening (February 7)

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called yesterday by the Cambridgeshire County Council to reports of a HGV stuck on the guided busway.

“No one was injured as a result of the incident. Lorries are not supposed to be driving on the guided busway but often end up on it by mistake.”

The photo was sent in anonymously to the large Facebook group Spotted: VOSA, who have more than 85,000 likes.

One man on social media criticised the driver, they said: “Driving without due care and attention. Did he [the driver] not see the signs?”

Another added: “Everyone else is a bad driver until something happens to you. People make mistakes, that’s why they put rubbers on pencils.”

