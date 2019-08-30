Advanced search

Cambridgeshire fudge company fear no-deal Brexit will affect jobs in the region

30 August, 2019 - 17:01
Fudge makers Calico Cottage, based in Haddenham, say that current uncertainty surrounding Brexit has led their European customers to look for alternative manufacturers. Picture: BBC IPLAYER

Fudge makers Calico Cottage, based in Haddenham, say that current uncertainty surrounding Brexit has led their European customers to look for alternative manufacturers. Picture: BBC IPLAYER

Archant

A Cambridgeshire confectionery company has warned that trade and jobs will be "damaged" if the UK is to leave the EU with a no-deal Brexit.

Fudge makers Calico Cottage, based in Haddenham, say that current uncertainty surrounding Brexit has led their European customers to look for alternative manufacturers. Picture: BBC IPLAYERFudge makers Calico Cottage, based in Haddenham, say that current uncertainty surrounding Brexit has led their European customers to look for alternative manufacturers. Picture: BBC IPLAYER

Fudge makers Calico Cottage, based in Haddenham, say that current uncertainty surrounding Brexit has led their European customers to look for alternative manufacturers.

It comes as earlier this week Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a five-week suspension to parliament in the run-up to the Brexit deadline of October 31.

Nigel Baker, chief executive of Calico Cottage, who is one of the UK's largest providers of fudge making equipment and ingredients, said "the damage has already been done".

Speaking to BBC Radio Cambridgeshire morning show host Kev Lawrence yesterday (August 29), Mr Baker said: "European companies are already looking for alternative suppliers because they need certainty of price and certainly of supply and we cannot promise that.

"Instead they are deciding to source it locally if they can.

"We don't get that business back in a hurry so it's being lost."

Mr Baker went on to say that he has written to local MP and Brexit secretary Steve Barclay on five occasions.

In mid-June Mr Barclay sent round an assistant who spent more than two hours looking at one set of forms.

Mr Baker wrote a letter and invited his MP to "try filling out the following form which is the government's 'easy path to exporting to Norway'.

"It's time consuming, HMRC is unhelpful and it costs a fortune to get the paperwork done," he stated in the letter.

"If this is your best model for Brexit try it yourself and then maybe even you and your Brexiters will think again."

He added: "Voters like me find ourselves with no political home."

In the event of a no-deal Brexit, the UK would suddenly lose tariff-free access to some markets and would have to trade under worldwide rules.

The European Union (EU) has about 40 free trade deals, covering more than 70 countries.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Baker continued in his BBC interview: "We invited Steve Barclay in because we want a decision from a position of knowledge about tariffs.

"But then we had a letter from HRMC [who are responsible for tax collection] who don't know what to do and it appears that the government are asking them and then they are asking the government, so what hope do we have as manufacturers?

"Tariff free trade is essential otherwise you are just pricing yourself out of the market more and that will have a knock on effect on jobs in this region," Mr Baker added.

"Just the transaction costs alone are huge, about £100 per shipment and a 20 to 25 per cent tariff is the way it is looking.

"Someone will have to absorb that in the supply chain; either the consumers, the retailers, the manufacturers or a combination of the three.

"We need to talk to them to work out a deal to spread some of that."

Calico Cottage employs 50 people has been trading since 1964 making bespoke fudge, confectionery and chocolate.

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Cannabis and MDMA seized from teenagers after police stop search in Soham

Cannabis and MDMA seized from teenagers after police stop search three boys in Soham recreation ground. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK

Owner calls for council to lift agricultural occupancy condition on Little Downham bungalow to enable buyer to be found

Hill Crest, Little Downham, whose owners want the agricultural occupancy restriction to be lifted so that a buyer can be found. Picture; CHEFFINS

More than £18,000 raised on annual bike ride in memory of Phil Beeton

Dozens of bikers put on their leathers in scorching heat to raise more than £18,000 for a charity ride in memory of Phil Beeton. Picture: IAN CARTER

Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Cannabis and MDMA seized from teenagers after police stop search in Soham

Cannabis and MDMA seized from teenagers after police stop search three boys in Soham recreation ground. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK

Owner calls for council to lift agricultural occupancy condition on Little Downham bungalow to enable buyer to be found

Hill Crest, Little Downham, whose owners want the agricultural occupancy restriction to be lifted so that a buyer can be found. Picture; CHEFFINS

More than £18,000 raised on annual bike ride in memory of Phil Beeton

Dozens of bikers put on their leathers in scorching heat to raise more than £18,000 for a charity ride in memory of Phil Beeton. Picture: IAN CARTER

Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Five teenage boys arrested on suspicion of arson after blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough - 48 trailers went up in flames, causing £2million worth of damage

FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Thursday 29 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Cambridgeshire fudge company fear no-deal Brexit will affect jobs in the region

Fudge makers Calico Cottage, based in Haddenham, say that current uncertainty surrounding Brexit has led their European customers to look for alternative manufacturers. Picture: BBC IPLAYER

Devolution for Cambridgeshire ‘ a system that does more harm than good; in simple terms the combined authority is a fraud’ say Lib Dems

Mayor James Palmer (right) posted this photo of him with MP James Cleverly, the new chairman of the Conservative Party during a visit to London this week. “We discussed our plans for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. Very pleased James has been appointed,” tweeted Mayor Palmer. Picture; MAYOR PALMER

£1,000 reward on offer after 4,000 Cambridgeshire homes left without phone lines, broadband and TV following cable thefts

In partnership with Openreach, the digital infrastructure company,Crimestoppers are appealing for information after a series of major cable thefts over the last two weeks from the communications network in the Cambridgeshire area.Picture; CRIMESTOPPERS

Have your say on Ely Station improvements including new pedestrian crossing

Have your say on Ely Station improvements including new pedestrian crossing. Picture: HARRY RUTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists