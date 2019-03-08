Full steam ahead as Cambridgeshire Freemasons raise £1,000

It was full steam ahead for Cambridgeshire Freemasons after £1,000 was raised at a garden party jointly run by two local lodges. Picture: MICHAEL HINTON. Archant

It was full steam ahead for Cambridgeshire Freemasons after £1,000 was raised at a garden party jointly run by two local lodges.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The main attraction being the 220-yard long 1/8th scale model railway, which was built by and runs in the garden of Edmund Brookes.

You may also want to watch:

The model of a 1930 Southern Railway U Class 2-6-0 tender engine in full steam ensured that over 90 adults and many children and grandchildren had a wonderful afternoon.

Some were even lucky enough to be driven round by the guest driver - The United Grand Lodge of England's deputy grand master Jonathan Spence, who is a member of Alma Mater Lodge which meets in Cambridge.

Michael Hinton, of the group, said: "It was a first class event and there were no problems with the timetable on the day."

The event was arranged by the Gild of St Mary Lodge No. 7288 and Alma Mater Lodge No. 1492. and was in support of Cambridgeshire Freemasons' Festival 2023 which is raising money for the national Masonic Charitable Foundation.