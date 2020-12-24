Published: 9:34 AM December 24, 2020

Over Day Centre is one of three Cambridgeshire groups which has received cash from the Freemasons. (Image taken before pandemic). - Credit: Supplied by Cambridgeshire Freemasons

Freemasons in Cambridgeshire have raised almost £4,000 for three good causes.

Pos+Ability in Ely, young carers at Neale-Wade Academy in March and the Over Day Centre are now putting the cash to good use.

The Descensus Aquarum Lodge, in Ely, raised almost £2,900 for Pos+Ability, a charity that offers exercise sessions for those with long-term neurological conditions or issues with mobility.

Pos+Ability offers exercise sessions for those with long-term neurological conditions or issues with their mobility. (Image taken before pandemic). - Credit: Supplied by Cambridgeshire Freemasons

During the pandemic, it has been keeping in touch with clients over the phone and is creating online programmes that can be completed at home.

Maureen Harrington, trustee and treasurer of Pos+Ability said: “The money will be used to fund our new online exercise programme for existing and new clients which is taking place during the current pandemic situation.

You may also want to watch:

“It is extremely difficult for us to fund raise now as all our usual events have been cancelled so your generous donation is even more welcome.”

Post+Ability has moved its exercise programmes online during the pandemic. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridgeshire Freemasons

She added: “We hope to resume our normal activities as early as possible in the new year but as our clients are all in the extremely vulnerable category, face to face exercise classes cannot take place at the moment.”

The amount was raised at a charity “Cash in the Attic” auction.

John Sinclair, charity steward of Descensus Aquarum Lodge said: “This charity helps local people live a better, more fulfilled life by keeping them active in their own community and we are extremely pleased to be able to help.

“We must also give our thanks to Rowley’s Auction House, in Ely, who very kindly did not charge any commission.”

Pos+Ability is planning to fund online programmes with the money handed over by the Freemason's Descensus Aquarum Lodge. (Image taken before pandemic). - Credit: Supplied by Cambridgeshire Freemasons

Meanwhile, the Freemason’s Stone Cross Lodge, in March, and the Nourse Lodge, in Cambridge, both raised £500 for two other groups.

Young carers at Neale-Wade Academy offers support and activities for pupils who act as carers for their own families or loved ones.

The scheme understands the youngsters’ responsibilities at home, and also guides them through their school years.

Hilary Hitch, senior lead for safeguarding and welfare at Neal-Wade Academy said: “This [money] will be by purchasing further board games and craft materials for them to have access to during the after-school club that we facilitate here at the Academy.

Support for young carers at Neale-Wade Academy in March has received £500 from the Freemason's Stone Cross Lodge. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridgeshire Freemasons

“We have also discussed using a proportion of the money to fund an activity with our carers once Covid-19 restrictions have ended.”

She added: “I assure you that this will have a positive impact on the support that we offer our Young Carers.”

Paul Ashby of Stone Cross Lodge said: “We feel that our young carers need to get all the help they can.

“They do an amazing job, and it is important that they achieve their potential.”

At the Over Day Centre, funds will go towards making the centre Covid-safe when it reopens.

Over Day Centre is one of three Cambridgeshire groups which has received cash from the Freemasons. (Image taken before pandemic). - Credit: Supplied by Cambridgeshire Freemasons

Trustee Sally Hunt said: "Our lovely clients cannot wait for us to reopen and your donation will help us to make the day centre extra safe to welcome them back.”

Charlie Brown, of the Nourse Lodge, said: “The Covid pandemic has deprived many older people of companionship over the lockdown period, care homes in particular having been badly affected.

“At Nourse Lodge, we wanted to help the centre to reopen as soon as possible before some of these people start to lose their independence.”

The groups were supported by the individual lodges and also the Cambridgeshire Freemasons and Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF).

The MCF is funded by Freemasons, their families and friends, from across England and Wales.