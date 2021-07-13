News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Masons donation brings a ray of sunshine to special school

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 4:27 PM July 13, 2021    Updated: 5:15 PM July 13, 2021
Masons hand over a cheque for £600 is handed to Highfield Littleport Academy

Masons at Descensus Aquarum Lodge, based in Ely, handed over £600 to Highfield Littleport Academy. - Credit: Masons

Pupils at a Littleport school will have a new lunchtime area to enjoy and artwork to admire, thanks to a £600 donation. 

Masons at Descensus Aquarum Lodge, based in Ely, handed over the money to Highfield Littleport Academy which caters for children with special educational needs. 

Yvonne Skillern, the academy’s head, said: “When the masons approached us to see if they could assist us in any way in improving outcomes for pupils, it arrived at a most welcome time for the school. 

“We now plan on creating a fenced seating area to give pupils a new option for where to sit with their friends at lunchtimes. 

“We all know it has been difficult period during the pandemic so making sure we speak to each other and develop friendships is really important.” 

You may also want to watch:

Graffiti artists are also being approached to liven up the school walls with more modern and vibrant artwork. 




Most Read

  1. 1 ‘Distressed cries’ of beagles fuel animal research unit protest 
  2. 2 ‘A credit to the village’ - two young girls return lost wallet
  3. 3 Young mum who brought joy to care home dies at 35  
  1. 4 Burglars steal cash box from village Co-op
  2. 5 King’s College swimming ban sparks mass protest
  3. 6 Village leads the way in providing local people with homes 
  4. 7 Illegal gill net recovered from River Great Ouse
  5. 8 Man wanted for theft of jewellery 
  6. 9 Charity box burglar's break-in attempt foiled by CCTV
  7. 10 Letter: Police wellbeing dog 'a waste of taxpayers' money
Education
Littleport News
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Linda Parish of Stretham was a popular driving instructor for 26 years

Obituary

Daughter remembers 'all-round clever lady' after cancer battle

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Covid forces Crown to close

Euro 2020

Covid blow to pub forced to close and cancel Euro 2020 final

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
People aged 18-23 living or working in Cambridge are being urged to get a PCR test for Covid-19 as part of extra testing

Coronavirus

Mass PCR testing to start after rise in Covid-19 cases

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Girl found on Fenland railway track by police drone

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Girl, 15, in late night stand-off with train on rural line

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus