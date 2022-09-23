Bob Golding and Eddie Osborne from Cambridge Freemasons handed over the £660 cheque to head of operations, projects and communications at Centre 33, Michelle Birch (middle). - Credit: Cambridge Freemasons

Young people in Cambridgeshire will continue to receive free, confidential and professional support from Centre 33 following a £660 donation from local freemasons.

Centre 33 has been working with young people across Cambridgeshire for over 40 years and has been supporting young people in Huntingdon for the last seven years.

The donation was made by Thirkill Lodge, which meets in Cambridge, and included matched funding from the City & University of Cambridge Masonic Charitable Trust.

The cheque was handed over to head of operations, projects and communications at Centre 33, Michelle Birch, by Bob Golding and Eddie Osborne.

“Every donation from the community means we can see more young people,” said Michelle.

“It also means we can ensure our hubs are equipped with comfortable furnishings, that our staff teams have the equipment they need, and that each person we see has the best possible experience when their need is high.”

She added: “This donation from Cambridge Freemasons is so appreciated and will go a long way towards making a positive impact in the lives of young people.