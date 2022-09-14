News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Jim thanked by emergency staff for delivery of hospital teddy bears

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 7:00 AM September 14, 2022
Jim Whitehead (R) has supplied over 32,000 teddy bears to Addenbrooke's Hospital over the past 20 years

Jim Whitehead (R) has supplied over 32,000 teddy bears to Addenbrooke's Hospital over the past 20 years. He's pictured with Paediatric health play specialist, Sophie Barber (middle) and secretary of Cambridge lodge, Tony Barrios (L). - Credit: Cambridgeshire Freemasons

A Cambridgeshire Freemason who has led the delivery of thousands of teddy bears to Addenbrooke’s Hospital over the last 20 years has reached the end of his marathon story. 

Jim Whitehead, a retired teacher from Cambridge, launched the initiative in 2002.

He got the idea from an Essex freemason who launched a similar scheme to thank his local hospital for saving his wife’s life. 

In the early days, Jim, who has been a freemason for more than 50 years, carefully parked his car clear of arriving ambulances and humped crates of teddies to the emergency department back door. 

However, once he got better organised, and demand increased, his orders qualified for free delivery direct to Addenbrooke’s. 

Jim said: “Cambridgeshire Freemasons, and particularly their wives, strongly supported the idea and we soon had a solid fund to operate the supply. 

“To date, we have supplied some 32,000 teddy bears!” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Police believe huge derelict building fire was started deliberately
  2. 2 Primary teacher and ex-town crier amongst Ely Heroes 2022 finalists
  3. 3 Find out latest travel updates for Cambridgeshire today
  1. 4 Girl, 14, dies following collision with car
  2. 5 Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision
  3. 6 Ely pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
  4. 7 LETTER: My reflection of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
  5. 8 Shop thief back in prison after stealing beef joints and alcohol
  6. 9 'Pretty in pink' memory of Queen for former reporter
  7. 10 Where can you leave your messages in Cambridgeshire after Queen's death?

The scheme soon spread nationwide and oversees; it now has a central organisation through the Masonic Charitable Foundation in London. 

Nationally, over 3.5 million teddies have been provided to A&E departments throughout England. 

Jim Whitehead (middle) has supplied over 32,000 teddy bears to Addenbrooke's Hospital over the past 20 years.

Jim Whitehead (middle) has supplied over 32,000 teddy bears to Addenbrooke's Hospital over the past 20 years. He's pictured with Paediatric health play specialist, Sophie Barber (L) and secretary of Cambridge lodge, Tony Barrios (R). - Credit: Cambridgeshire Freemasons

Paediatric health play specialist, Sophie Barber, said: “We are hugely grateful to Jim for the incredible way he has supported us and brought happiness to so many children. 

“Quite often they are frightened and upset when arriving in hospital, however receiving the little bear can help promote a positive hospital experience for the child.” 

In August, Jim was invited to Addenbrooke’s emergency department where staff thanked him for a marathon effort involving the delivery of the bears to Addenbrooke’s and Ely, Wisbech and Doddington health hubs. 

“I’m very proud to have been a part of it,” said Jim. 

Jim is handing over the role to fellow member and secretary of local Cambridge lodge, Tony Barrios. 

Tony said: “Jim asked me to take on this important role and I am very happy to do so. 

“He’s worked so hard over all these years and will be a difficult act to follow!” 

Addenbrooke's Hospital
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

The official proclamation of the new Sovereign will be read out across Cambridgeshire on Sunday (September 11) f

Cambridgeshire County Council

Proclamation of new Sovereign to be read out across Cambridgeshire on...

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Inside Ely railway station after Greater Anglia work

Greater Anglia

Passengers will 'notice huge difference' after completion of £1.7m rail...

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Lee Parish, 40, of Coolidge Gardens in Cottenham, assaulted the victim between October 2005 and April 2006

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man sexually abused teenage girl over six-month period

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Tesco customer car park on The Dock, Ely

Tesco waste issue is 'worst thing I have ever seen'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon