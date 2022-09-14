Jim Whitehead (R) has supplied over 32,000 teddy bears to Addenbrooke's Hospital over the past 20 years. He's pictured with Paediatric health play specialist, Sophie Barber (middle) and secretary of Cambridge lodge, Tony Barrios (L). - Credit: Cambridgeshire Freemasons

A Cambridgeshire Freemason who has led the delivery of thousands of teddy bears to Addenbrooke’s Hospital over the last 20 years has reached the end of his marathon story.

Jim Whitehead, a retired teacher from Cambridge, launched the initiative in 2002.

He got the idea from an Essex freemason who launched a similar scheme to thank his local hospital for saving his wife’s life.

In the early days, Jim, who has been a freemason for more than 50 years, carefully parked his car clear of arriving ambulances and humped crates of teddies to the emergency department back door.

However, once he got better organised, and demand increased, his orders qualified for free delivery direct to Addenbrooke’s.

Jim said: “Cambridgeshire Freemasons, and particularly their wives, strongly supported the idea and we soon had a solid fund to operate the supply.

“To date, we have supplied some 32,000 teddy bears!”

The scheme soon spread nationwide and oversees; it now has a central organisation through the Masonic Charitable Foundation in London.

Nationally, over 3.5 million teddies have been provided to A&E departments throughout England.

Paediatric health play specialist, Sophie Barber, said: “We are hugely grateful to Jim for the incredible way he has supported us and brought happiness to so many children.

“Quite often they are frightened and upset when arriving in hospital, however receiving the little bear can help promote a positive hospital experience for the child.”

In August, Jim was invited to Addenbrooke’s emergency department where staff thanked him for a marathon effort involving the delivery of the bears to Addenbrooke’s and Ely, Wisbech and Doddington health hubs.

“I’m very proud to have been a part of it,” said Jim.

Jim is handing over the role to fellow member and secretary of local Cambridge lodge, Tony Barrios.

Tony said: “Jim asked me to take on this important role and I am very happy to do so.

“He’s worked so hard over all these years and will be a difficult act to follow!”