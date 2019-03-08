Shotguns, flare gun and rifle handed in during two-week national firearms amnesty in Cambridgeshire

Six shotguns, a flare gun and a rifle were surrendered as part of in Cambridgeshire as part of a two-week national firearms amnesty.

Six shotguns, a flare gun and a rifle were surrendered as part of in Cambridgeshire as part of a two-week national firearms amnesty.

Pictured is Superintendent Laura Hunt.

More than 300 rounds of rifle and shotgun ammunition were also recovered, together with six air weapons, one antique pistol, a can of pepper spray and some blank firing replicas.

Superintendent Laura Hunt said: "I'm pleased that we have managed to take a number of firearms out of public circulation.

"Whilst gun crime is very low in Cambridgeshire, the national campaign is a great opportunity to stop guns falling into the wrong hands.

"We are pleased to have been able to offer a way for anyone with an unwanted firearm in their possession to dispose of it safely."

During the campaign, which ran from July 20 to August 4, members of the public could hand over any unlicensed firearms and ammunition without fear of prosecution.

Specially trained officers then arranged to collect the weapon, or advise on how to apply for the required certificate.