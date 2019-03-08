Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Shotguns, flare gun and rifle handed in during two-week national firearms amnesty in Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 15:11 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 09 August 2019

Six shotguns, a flare gun and a rifle were surrendered as part of in Cambridgeshire as part of a two-week national firearms amnesty. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

Six shotguns, a flare gun and a rifle were surrendered as part of in Cambridgeshire as part of a two-week national firearms amnesty. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

Archant

Six shotguns, a flare gun and a rifle were surrendered as part of in Cambridgeshire as part of a two-week national firearms amnesty.

Six shotguns, a flare gun and a rifle were surrendered as part of in Cambridgeshire as part of a two-week national firearms amnesty. Pictured is Superintendent Laura Hunt. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.Six shotguns, a flare gun and a rifle were surrendered as part of in Cambridgeshire as part of a two-week national firearms amnesty. Pictured is Superintendent Laura Hunt. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

More than 300 rounds of rifle and shotgun ammunition were also recovered, together with six air weapons, one antique pistol, a can of pepper spray and some blank firing replicas.

Superintendent Laura Hunt said: "I'm pleased that we have managed to take a number of firearms out of public circulation.

You may also want to watch:

"Whilst gun crime is very low in Cambridgeshire, the national campaign is a great opportunity to stop guns falling into the wrong hands.

"We are pleased to have been able to offer a way for anyone with an unwanted firearm in their possession to dispose of it safely."

During the campaign, which ran from July 20 to August 4, members of the public could hand over any unlicensed firearms and ammunition without fear of prosecution.

Specially trained officers then arranged to collect the weapon, or advise on how to apply for the required certificate.

Most Read

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Fire crews called out to tackle blazing car in Ely - the cause ‘was deliberate’

Fire fighters tackled a blazing car that was deliberately set alight in Ely last night. Image; ARCHANT

Littleport man to appear in court over multiple offences, including burglary

David Harley will appear before Peterborough Magistrates' Court today in relation to numerous offences, including burglary. Picture: ARCHANT

Man given community order after sex assault in Ely Cathedral behind bars after breaching terms of court order

Sex offender Dariusz Jagielo of Soham Road, Ely, failed to notify police that he was travelling outside of the UK last month. He has been jailed. The offence happened inside Ely Cathedral. Picture; ARCHANT

Rush hour service from Ely to Norwich affected after herd of deer hit by train in Norfolk

Disruption today on services from Ely to Norwich after a herd of deer hit a train at Thetford. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Most Read

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Fire crews called out to tackle blazing car in Ely - the cause ‘was deliberate’

Fire fighters tackled a blazing car that was deliberately set alight in Ely last night. Image; ARCHANT

Littleport man to appear in court over multiple offences, including burglary

David Harley will appear before Peterborough Magistrates' Court today in relation to numerous offences, including burglary. Picture: ARCHANT

Man given community order after sex assault in Ely Cathedral behind bars after breaching terms of court order

Sex offender Dariusz Jagielo of Soham Road, Ely, failed to notify police that he was travelling outside of the UK last month. He has been jailed. The offence happened inside Ely Cathedral. Picture; ARCHANT

Rush hour service from Ely to Norwich affected after herd of deer hit by train in Norfolk

Disruption today on services from Ely to Norwich after a herd of deer hit a train at Thetford. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Latest from the Ely Standard

Turners of Soham acquires Jack Richards Ltd - the haulier founded in Haddenham in the 50s - to create one of UK’s biggest transport groups

Pictured left to right: Peter Brown (Jack Richards & Son, Managing Director, Paul Day (Turners Group, Managing Director), Lisa Richards (Jack Richards & Son, Director) and Anthony Richards (Jack Richards & Son, Chairman). Jack Richards joins the Turners Group of Soham. Picture; TURNERS

Chinese entrepreneur snaps up former Royal Papworth Hospital site with promise of 1,000 jobs and £265m investment to create five-star ‘wellness village’

Chinese entrepreneur Grace Bian (left) whose company is acquiring the former Royal Papworth Hospital site in Cambridgeshire to turn it into a £256 million health and wellness complex. Grace is described as an investor, innovator, dealmaker and business model creator ‘who effectively connects and secure deals for global organisations from all parts of the world’.Picture; GLOBAL HEALTH/ARCHANT

District council completes deal to transform Ely MOD site

A multi-million pound investment into the former Ministry of Defence (MoD) estate in Ely will create 92 homes. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Shotguns, flare gun and rifle handed in during two-week national firearms amnesty in Cambridgeshire

Six shotguns, a flare gun and a rifle were surrendered as part of in Cambridgeshire as part of a two-week national firearms amnesty. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

Tumble Tots Ely team bake and walk to raise £500 for dementia charity

The team at Tumble Tots in Ely have raised hundreds of pounds for a dementia charity by completing a series of baking and walking fundraisers. Pictured is Toby and his grandad. Picture: SHARON BUBB.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists