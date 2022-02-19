News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Cambridgeshire fire stations help raise £85,000 for charity

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM February 19, 2022
Cambridgeshire fire stations helped to raise £85,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity last month (January)

Cambridgeshire fire stations helped to raise £85,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity last month (January) through clothing collections.

Fire stations in Cambridgeshire joined several others all over the country last month (January) to help raise £85,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity. 

928 fire stations took part in the charity’s January ‘Bag it and Bank it’ recycling championship with the hopes of raising £80,000 collectively. 

The championship saw a total of 380 tonnes of clothing being dropped off at the Fire Fighters Charity’s clothing banks. 

The nationwide effort helped to divert a huge amount of unwanted clothing away from landfill. 

It will also help The Fire Fighters Charity continue to support thousands of fire and rescue service personnel with their health and well-being when they need it the most. 

Out of all 928 stations that took part, Chatteris Fire Station came out top, generating a ‘huge’ income of £1,040 (the highest individual station amount). 

The station managed to collect an ‘incredible’ 4.7 tonnes of unwanted clothing in its on-site clothing bank. 

Kevin Biles, The Fire Fighters Charity’s sales manager, said: “On behalf of everyone at the Fire Fighters Charity, I want to say a huge thank you to all those who took part in our ‘Bag it and Bank it’ recycling championship this year. 

“You’ve not only helped us recycle a huge amount of unwanted clothing, but you’ve also helped us soar past our target of £80,000. 

“Seeing the efforts that individual stations have gone to this year to make our recycling drive such a success has been incredible – the result says it all.” 

380 tonnes of clothing was dropped off at the charity's clothing banks.

380 tonnes of clothing was dropped off at the charity's clothing banks.

He added: “If it wasn’t for these generous donations, we simply wouldn’t be where we are today. 

“Clothes recycling is such an important revenue stream for the charity and these funds will go a huge way in helping us continue to support thousands of fire and rescue service personnel every year.” 

You can see the top 20 stations by visiting The Fire Fighters Charity’s website. 

To find out more about recycling your clothing in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity, visit their website. 

Members of the UK’s fire services community in need of support with their health and wellbeing can call The Fire Fighters Charity’s support line on 0800 3898820 or visit the online support service.

928 fire stations all over the country helped to raise £85,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity last month (January)

928 fire stations all over the country helped to raise £85,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity last month (January) through clothing collections.


