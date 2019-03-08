Advanced search

New on-call fire fighters start at fire stations in Soham, Burwell and Cottenham

PUBLISHED: 14:45 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 19 March 2019

A new team of on call crew start with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.Picture: CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

A new team of on call crew start with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.Picture: CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

New fire fighters are about to start serving their communities at stations across Cambridgeshire after passing a rigorous training programme..

Group Commander Karl Bowden said: “Being an on-call firefighter is a challenging yet rewarding opportunity, and we wish them the very best as they start their journeys here in Cambridgeshire.

“The training course is challenging and these individuals have already demonstrated their outstanding commitment and dedication, not just to the fire service but to themselves and their communities.

“We rely heavily on the continued support of on-call firefighters and their families up and down the county, which is why it is so encouraging to see the latest group join us.”

On-call firefighters are trained professionals who respond to emergencies in their communities alongside their day-to-day lives.

They may be at home, work or out and about when they receive a pager alert and straight away they must jump into action and get ready to deal with any incident.

The new recruits completed three months training at Huntingdon.

• Burwell. Peter Brown, 31, joins as a service manager.

• Cottenham. Jack Branton, 25, who already works for CFRS in the business support group.

• Soham. Mark Bridge, 33, will share his time between the new role and his recruitment consultant job.

On-call firefighters must be 18 and over, have a good level of all-round fitness and live or work within five minutes travelling time of an on-call fire station. CFRS is recruiting on-call firefighters. To find out more call 01480 444500 or visit their website.

