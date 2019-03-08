Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham
PUBLISHED: 11:20 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 18 March 2019
A woman was cut free from a vehicle following a collision between a car and a lorry near Soham.
The crash happened on Friday 15 at 5.45pm.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “One crew from Soham was called to a road traffic collision on the A142 near Soham.
“Firefighters arrived to find a collision involving a car and a heavy goods vehicle.
“Using specialist cutting equipment they released one female casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews.”
The crew returned to their station by 7.20pm.