Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Archant

A woman was cut free from a vehicle following a collision between a car and a lorry near Soham.

The crash happened on Friday 15 at 5.45pm.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “One crew from Soham was called to a road traffic collision on the A142 near Soham.

“Firefighters arrived to find a collision involving a car and a heavy goods vehicle.

“Using specialist cutting equipment they released one female casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews.”

The crew returned to their station by 7.20pm.