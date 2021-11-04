Reverend Jan Smith, of Cambridgeshire deaf church, was presented the official Bishops Order by Bishop Dagmar on November 1. - Credit: Facebook / Cambridgeshire Deaf Association

A church in Cambridgeshire has been recognised officially as one within the Church of England.

Cambridgeshire deaf church in Cambridge, was recognised on November 1 in its own right in the Diocese of Ely.

Reverend Jan Smith was presented the official Bishops Mission Order signed by Bishop Dagmar.

Jan will lead the church under the watchful eye of St Andrew, patron of mission.

A number of people have commented on social media posts about the church’s official status, congratulating all involved.

One said: “This is such good news. Many blessings to Jan and the community around her.”

Another said: “Brilliant. My late father was a chaplain to the deaf. Such a vital ministry. Blessings from this former Ely Curate!”

“Fantastic news. Congratulations Jan on your commitment to this community.” said another.

While another added: “Great news! You’ll be an amazing blessing to your community.