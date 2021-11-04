Deaf church recognised officially within the Church of England
- Credit: Facebook / Cambridgeshire Deaf Association
A church in Cambridgeshire has been recognised officially as one within the Church of England.
Cambridgeshire deaf church in Cambridge, was recognised on November 1 in its own right in the Diocese of Ely.
Reverend Jan Smith was presented the official Bishops Mission Order signed by Bishop Dagmar.
Jan will lead the church under the watchful eye of St Andrew, patron of mission.
A number of people have commented on social media posts about the church’s official status, congratulating all involved.
You may also want to watch:
One said: “This is such good news. Many blessings to Jan and the community around her.”
Another said: “Brilliant. My late father was a chaplain to the deaf. Such a vital ministry. Blessings from this former Ely Curate!”
Most Read
- 1 2am 999 call finds mother drunk - baby son alone
- 2 Town pub closes to become art studio
- 3 Florist 'really excited' to turn dream into reality with new shop
- 4 Demolition begins of steel-framed £600,000 homes
- 5 Woman in court for breaching criminal behaviour order
- 6 ‘The heart of a lion’ - family pay tribute to army veteran killed in A505 crash
- 7 Take a look inside this stunning £750,000 Georgian home hidden in the Fens
- 8 Everything you need to know about Ely Cathedral's Christmas Gift & Food Fair 2021
- 9 Tributes paid to a mother and daughter who died in a crash near the Black Cat Roundabout
- 10 Driver flees 'at speed' after crashing into £39k Mercedes
“Fantastic news. Congratulations Jan on your commitment to this community.” said another.
While another added: “Great news! You’ll be an amazing blessing to your community.