Charity video urges deaf ethnic minorities to have Covid-19 vaccine
A Cambridgeshire charity has helped create a signed video to encourage ethnic minorities from the deaf community to have the Covid-19 vaccine.
Cambridgeshire Deaf Association said evidence shows that black and Asian people are far more susceptible to Covid-19.
The signed video, they added, "aims to dispel myths, answer questions and provide some helpful information".
The video has been made by six UK deafness charities: Action Deafness, Cambridgeshire Deaf Association, deafPlus, Manchester Deaf Centre, Royal Association of Deaf People and Sign Health.
It features a range of people from various ethnic backgrounds within the deaf community, including actors, TV producers and comedians.
Andrew Palmer, from Cambridgeshire Deaf Association, said: "We’re really pleased to be involved in this project with organisations working with deaf people across the UK.
"The evidence shows that vaccine take-up is having a big impact on the number of coronavirus cases, hospital admissions and deaths.
"The evidence also shows that there seems to be more reluctance to take the vaccine from people in black and south Asian communities.
"This video is a way to explain in sign language the benefits of the vaccination and dispel some of the myths about the jab that have been circulating.
"I hope that it will make a difference not just in our area but across the country.”