Published: 11:54 AM February 23, 2021

The Cambridgeshire Deaf Association charity is turning every pound it receives into six according to a return on investment study.

The independent report, which was carried out by Costello Medical, found that the charity works with 1,400 people with deafness in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Eighty-five per cent of the charity's staff are deaf and the range of services it offers include support, advocacy, befriending and community sessions (including coffee mornings, sports clubs and church).

Cambridgeshire Deaf Association charity members filming one of its programmes. - Credit: CAMBRIDGESHIRE DEAF ASSOCIATION

Andrew Palmer, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Deaf Association, said: "I’ve always known that CDA delivered value for money for the community as a whole and this independent research just confirms it.

"To know that for every £1 given to CDA we provide more than £6 of benefit to the world is a brilliant return on investment.

"This is due to the hard work and ingenuity of our staff and volunteers who apply themselves every day to improving well-being in the deaf community."

Cambridgeshire Deaf Association charity members filming one of its programmes.

Elysia Upton, who is a senior analyst at Costello Medical which undertook the report, said: "Having performed the social return on investment analysis for Cambridgeshire Deaf Association, it has been apparent that their work both strengthens the deaf community and brings benefits to the wider local community.

"It has been a pleasure to support the impactful work of Cambridgeshire Deaf Association; we hope that our work has a positive impact, and that the deaf community continues to benefit from their work for many years to come.”