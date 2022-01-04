Lucy Frazer MP has selected the runners up of her Covid community champion awards. - Credit: LUCY FRAZER'S OFFICE

Cambridgeshire residents who distributed food parcels and volunteered to help the elderly during the Covid-19 lockdown have been commended.

Nominated by members of the public, Louize and James Hurst, Elizabeth Brunton and Jeanette Fenn have been selected as the runners up of Lucy Frazer MP’s Covid community champion awards.

Working closely with Churches Together, Louize and James organised and distributed weekly food parcels staring in the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.

Elizabeth helped organise Burwell’s support network delivering shopping, medicine and keeping people connected with the outside world.

Jeanette set up a food bank, collecting donations and supplied swaps support, as well as a Covid connections group providing communication for people who were isolated.

Lucy Frazer MP said: “I would like to congratulate and thank Louize and James, Elizabeth and Jeanette for their amazing efforts throughout the pandemic.

“I know residents are really grateful for the tremendous support that has been provided."