A surgery team leader who managed the vaccination rollout across Ely and a police sergeant who provided disadvantaged children with laptops are among the Cambridgeshire heroes recognised for supporting their communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nominated by members of the public, Dr Katrina Young, Phil Priestley and Willingham Love Hub co-founers Katja Gauci and Stephanie Prior were selected as the overall winners of MP Lucy Frazer’s COVID Community Champion Awards.

Dr Katrina Young, a senior GP at St Mary’s Surgery in Ely - Credit: ST MARY’S SURGERY

Dr Young has been at the forefront of St Mary’s Surgery response to the Covid pandemic, managing with the delivery of the vaccination rollout across Ely and ensuring that housebound patients across the area received their vaccines.

Phil Priestley repaired and redistributed over 2000 laptops, spending many hours of his time delivering them to disadvantaged children who would not have had access to technology to help them with their studies.

MP Lucy Frazer with sergeant Phil Priestley at Ely police station - Credit: ARCHANT

And Katja and Stephanie of Willingham, created and managed the Willingham Love Hub, organising and managing a team of volunteers to support vulnerable residents throughout the village.

They helped with a wide range of needs including collecting prescriptions, shopping, foodbank aid and IT for children.

Lucy Frazer MP said: “The response to the COVID Community Champion Awards has been fantastic, and I would like to congratulate and thank Katrina, Phil, Katja and Stephanie for their amazing efforts throughout the pandemic.

"Whilst all the nominations were deserving, the work that these individuals did to ensure everyone in the local area is vaccinated as well as keeping connected with friends, family and neighbours really stood out.

"I’d like to thank the individuals that nominated these volunteers, as well as all of those that contributed to the awards.”