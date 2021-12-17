Meet Cambridgeshire's Covid community champion award winners
- Credit: ARCHANT
A surgery team leader who managed the vaccination rollout across Ely and a police sergeant who provided disadvantaged children with laptops are among the Cambridgeshire heroes recognised for supporting their communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nominated by members of the public, Dr Katrina Young, Phil Priestley and Willingham Love Hub co-founers Katja Gauci and Stephanie Prior were selected as the overall winners of MP Lucy Frazer’s COVID Community Champion Awards.
Dr Young has been at the forefront of St Mary’s Surgery response to the Covid pandemic, managing with the delivery of the vaccination rollout across Ely and ensuring that housebound patients across the area received their vaccines.
Phil Priestley repaired and redistributed over 2000 laptops, spending many hours of his time delivering them to disadvantaged children who would not have had access to technology to help them with their studies.
And Katja and Stephanie of Willingham, created and managed the Willingham Love Hub, organising and managing a team of volunteers to support vulnerable residents throughout the village.
They helped with a wide range of needs including collecting prescriptions, shopping, foodbank aid and IT for children.
Lucy Frazer MP said: “The response to the COVID Community Champion Awards has been fantastic, and I would like to congratulate and thank Katrina, Phil, Katja and Stephanie for their amazing efforts throughout the pandemic.
Most Read
- 1 Car ends up on its roof after ditch crash
- 2 Over £2m of drugs uncovered after village raids
- 3 Former teacher jailed for sexual assault on pupil with special educational needs
- 4 School children bring Christmas nativity story to life on stage
- 5 Juvenile robbed and stabbed two victims in two-and-a-half-hours
- 6 'Prolific thief' sent back to prison after stealing alcohol from shops
- 7 Husband backs council campaign to stay safe this Christmas
- 8 Lorry driver taken to hospital after M11 fire
- 9 Child in court after stabbing 16-year-old
- 10 Man dies in crash near Ely
"Whilst all the nominations were deserving, the work that these individuals did to ensure everyone in the local area is vaccinated as well as keeping connected with friends, family and neighbours really stood out.
"I’d like to thank the individuals that nominated these volunteers, as well as all of those that contributed to the awards.”