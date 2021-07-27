News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Where to get a walk-in Covid-19 vaccine in Cambridgeshire this weekend

Published: 11:48 AM July 27, 2021    Updated: 11:50 AM July 27, 2021
NHS encourages people to book Covid-19 jabs as there is a "plentiful supply" of vaccines available across Cambridgeshire.

The Vaccinators on Tour will be at a host of Cambridgeshire venues this weekend, ready to give people their Covid-19 vaccination.

Visit www.thevaccinators.co.uk to find full detail on each clinic, including timings. This week’s venues include:

29 July – Halls the Chemist in Orton Wistow, which is also running walk-ins 30 and 31 July, and Cambridge Central Mosque

30 July – Gladstone Park Community Centre in Peterborough, which is also running on 6 August, and Faizan E Madina Mosque, which is also running on 6 August

31 July – Rivergate Lower Bridge Street, which is also running on 4 August, and Doddington Hospital

2 August – Arbury Court Shopping Precinct in Cambridge

3 August – The Hub in Cambourne

There are also daily walk-in clinics at CCS vaccination centres, all running from 9am-3pm seven days a week

AZ and Pfizer (first doses and second doses; second dose available if you had your first dose at least eight weeks ago) at:

  • Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech
  • City Care Centre, Peterborough
  • The Eatons Community Centre, Eaton Socon
  • The Grafton Centre, Cambridge
  • The Oaktree Centre, Huntingdon
  • East of England Showground, Peterborough (also Moderna)
  • Chesterton Indoor Bowls Centre, Cambridge

Pfizer only

  • Cherry Hinton Village Leisure Centre, Cambridge

Weekly walk-in evenings at CCS vaccination centres are also running from 5.30-7.30pm, with AZ and Pfizer (first doses and second doses.

Second dose available if you had your first dose at least eight weeks ago) at:

  • Mondays: Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech
  • Tuesdays:
    • Chesterton Indoor Bowls Centre, Cambridge
    • City Care Centre, Peterborough
    • The Eatons Community Centre, Eaton Socon
  • Wednesday: The Grafton Centre, Cambridge
  • Thursdays:
    • The Oaktree Centre, Huntingdon
    • East of England Showground, Peterborough (also Moderna)
