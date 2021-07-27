Where to get a walk-in Covid-19 vaccine in Cambridgeshire this weekend
- Credit: IAN BURT
The Vaccinators on Tour will be at a host of Cambridgeshire venues this weekend, ready to give people their Covid-19 vaccination.
Visit www.thevaccinators.co.uk to find full detail on each clinic, including timings. This week’s venues include:
29 July – Halls the Chemist in Orton Wistow, which is also running walk-ins 30 and 31 July, and Cambridge Central Mosque
30 July – Gladstone Park Community Centre in Peterborough, which is also running on 6 August, and Faizan E Madina Mosque, which is also running on 6 August
31 July – Rivergate Lower Bridge Street, which is also running on 4 August, and Doddington Hospital
2 August – Arbury Court Shopping Precinct in Cambridge
3 August – The Hub in Cambourne
There are also daily walk-in clinics at CCS vaccination centres, all running from 9am-3pm seven days a week
AZ and Pfizer (first doses and second doses; second dose available if you had your first dose at least eight weeks ago) at:
- Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech
- City Care Centre, Peterborough
- The Eatons Community Centre, Eaton Socon
- The Grafton Centre, Cambridge
- The Oaktree Centre, Huntingdon
- East of England Showground, Peterborough (also Moderna)
- Chesterton Indoor Bowls Centre, Cambridge
Pfizer only
- Cherry Hinton Village Leisure Centre, Cambridge
Weekly walk-in evenings at CCS vaccination centres are also running from 5.30-7.30pm, with AZ and Pfizer (first doses and second doses.
Second dose available if you had your first dose at least eight weeks ago) at:
- Mondays: Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech
- Tuesdays:
- Chesterton Indoor Bowls Centre, Cambridge
- City Care Centre, Peterborough
- The Eatons Community Centre, Eaton Socon
- Wednesday: The Grafton Centre, Cambridge
- Thursdays:
- The Oaktree Centre, Huntingdon
- East of England Showground, Peterborough (also Moderna)