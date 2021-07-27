Published: 11:48 AM July 27, 2021 Updated: 11:50 AM July 27, 2021

NHS encourages people to book their Covid-19 jabs as there is a "plentiful supply" of vaccines available across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: IAN BURT

The Vaccinators on Tour will be at a host of Cambridgeshire venues this weekend, ready to give people their Covid-19 vaccination.

Visit www.thevaccinators.co.uk to find full detail on each clinic, including timings. This week’s venues include:

29 July – Halls the Chemist in Orton Wistow, which is also running walk-ins 30 and 31 July, and Cambridge Central Mosque

30 July – Gladstone Park Community Centre in Peterborough, which is also running on 6 August, and Faizan E Madina Mosque, which is also running on 6 August

31 July – Rivergate Lower Bridge Street, which is also running on 4 August, and Doddington Hospital

2 August – Arbury Court Shopping Precinct in Cambridge

3 August – The Hub in Cambourne

There are also daily walk-in clinics at CCS vaccination centres, all running from 9am-3pm seven days a week

AZ and Pfizer (first doses and second doses; second dose available if you had your first dose at least eight weeks ago) at:

Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech

City Care Centre, Peterborough

The Eatons Community Centre, Eaton Socon

The Grafton Centre, Cambridge

The Oaktree Centre, Huntingdon

East of England Showground, Peterborough (also Moderna)

Chesterton Indoor Bowls Centre, Cambridge

Pfizer only

Cherry Hinton Village Leisure Centre, Cambridge

Weekly walk-in evenings at CCS vaccination centres are also running from 5.30-7.30pm, with AZ and Pfizer (first doses and second doses.

Second dose available if you had your first dose at least eight weeks ago) at: