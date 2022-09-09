Flags are flying half-mast across the county as Cambridgeshire mourns the death of the Queen, who died on September 8. - Credit: Archant

Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC) has paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday (September 8).

Flags are flying half-mast across the county as Cambridgeshire mourns the sad news.

Paying his respects to the Queen, Chair of CCC, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, said: “It is with deep regret that we received the new of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

“It is difficult for me to convey the depth of our sympathy and feelings of loss at this time.

“The people of Cambridgeshire have a very deep affection for Her Majesty and for the whole Royal Family who have visited the county often and with obvious please, and of course, we have particularly strong ties with her grandson on whom she bestowed the honour of being the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“Like the rest of the country, we will mourn her passing but also remember with affection and happiness her long reign.

“Our thoughts are with her family who are mourning not just the loss of a monarch, but the loss of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.”

Since the sad news was announced yesterday (September 8) CCC has announced all libraries in Cambridgeshire will open books of condolence for residents to pay tribute to the Queen.

There will also be an online version which is available now and can be viewed at cambridgeshire.gov.uk/news/book-of-condolence-cambridgeshire-and-peterborough.

A thanksgiving service will be held at Great St Mary’s Church in Cambridge, Ely Cathedral and Peterborough Cathedral, with details being published soon.