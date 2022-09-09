Cambridgeshire County Council pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
- Credit: Archant
Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC) has paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday (September 8).
Flags are flying half-mast across the county as Cambridgeshire mourns the sad news.
Paying his respects to the Queen, Chair of CCC, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, said: “It is with deep regret that we received the new of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.
“It is difficult for me to convey the depth of our sympathy and feelings of loss at this time.
“The people of Cambridgeshire have a very deep affection for Her Majesty and for the whole Royal Family who have visited the county often and with obvious please, and of course, we have particularly strong ties with her grandson on whom she bestowed the honour of being the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
“Like the rest of the country, we will mourn her passing but also remember with affection and happiness her long reign.
“Our thoughts are with her family who are mourning not just the loss of a monarch, but the loss of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.”
Most Read
- 1 Family’s ‘heartbreak’ over biker’s death as US seeks jurisdiction in case
- 2 Passengers will 'notice huge difference' after £1.7m rail station work
- 3 What happens now? Operation 'London Bridge and 'Unicorn' explained
- 4 Will there be a bank holiday to mourn the Queen's death?
- 5 Three-year-old girl dies following A14 collision
- 6 Thieves steal seven catalytic converters from car parks in one day
- 7 Man sexually abused teenage girl over six-month period
- 8 How stamps, coins and postboxes will change for the King
- 9 'Unprecedented' staff shortages means waste targets fall below par
- 10 Day-by-day guide to what happens after the Queen’s death
Since the sad news was announced yesterday (September 8) CCC has announced all libraries in Cambridgeshire will open books of condolence for residents to pay tribute to the Queen.
There will also be an online version which is available now and can be viewed at cambridgeshire.gov.uk/news/book-of-condolence-cambridgeshire-and-peterborough.
A thanksgiving service will be held at Great St Mary’s Church in Cambridge, Ely Cathedral and Peterborough Cathedral, with details being published soon.