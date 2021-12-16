Amanda Askham has been appointed as the new acting chief executive of Cambridgeshire County Council. - Credit: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

A new acting chief executive has been appointed by Cambridgeshire County Council.

Amanda Askham will take on the role for the seven-week period between Gillian Beasley’s retirement and when her successor, Stephen Moir joins the council on February 22.

Ms Askham, who has worked for the council for the past 15 years, is currently director of business improvement and development across both Cambridgeshire County and Peterborough City Councils.

She was previously head of transformation for Cambridgeshire, in both roles working with the current chief executive and senior members of all political parties.

Ms Askham said: “There is important work to be done during the next two months and I will continue to work closely with colleagues and partners to ensure a smooth transition to the new chief executive."

Before working in local government, Ms Askham worked in Harvard Business School’s consultancy business in Boston and Cambridge helping to drive innovation for a number of international pharmaceutical, hi-tech and life science companies.

Since joining local government in 2004, she has helped to reshape public services, focusing on the needs and outcomes for individuals and communities.

She is a founding member for Anglia Learning Trust and is also the senior regional sponsor for Cambridgeshire’s Region of Learning.