Fruit importer, law student and hotel manager among Cambridgeshire Constabulary's 16 new recruits

PUBLISHED: 15:36 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:36 10 January 2020

Fruit importer, law student and hotel manager among Cambridgeshire Constabulary�s 16 new recruits. Picture: POLICE

A fruit importer, law student, hotel manager, finance assistant and psychiatric health care worker are among Cambridgeshire's 16 new police officers.

The first new recruits of 2020 marched in front of proud family and friends as Cambridgeshire Constabulary welcomed them to its ranks.

Others had previously worked as special constables or had moved from local charities including a learning disability charity Eddie's, or EACH (East Anglia Children's Hospice).

The officers then took part in their passing out parade at force headquarters in Huntingdon before being inspected by deputy chief constable Jane Gyford.

Having completed their 16-week training course they will now be posted across Cambridgeshire to tackle crime and protect the public.

The passing out parade is the first of the year. Last year there were seven passing out parades and, in the second half of the year (July-December), there were 90 new recruits.

DCC Gyford congratulated the graduates and said: "Over the last few weeks you have learnt what it means to hold a warrant card and that responsibility, and also the importance of knowing how to build trust and confidence in our communities.

"You will be looking for ways to prevent crime and disorder as well as helping to build safer communities.

"I urge you to ask questions, act when something is not quite right, communicate with each other and communities, act with fairness and impartiality but to also be kind and show their human side.

"Every day is a school day and learning never stops for any of us - so support each other, uphold the law, never go against your own personal values and don't lose who you are and your unique identities.

"Being a police officer is exciting and rewarding and I can vouch for that. Since the beginning of 1992 that hasn't changed for me."

The force is continuing its search for new constables. Apply via www.cambs.police.uk

