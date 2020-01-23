Advanced search

LETTER: 'Discussion' about Citizens' Advice Bureau funding withdrawal 'felt like a rubber-stamping of a pre-determined decision'

PUBLISHED: 15:56 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 23 January 2020

John Shippey

Ely branch of Citizens Advice Rural Cambridgeshire (CARC) is pictured alongside Michael Mealing, chair of CARC. Picture: ARCHANT

Ely branch of Citizens Advice Rural Cambridgeshire (CARC) is pictured alongside Michael Mealing, chair of CARC. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

I read in last week's Ely Standard that East Cambridgeshire District Council was to withdraw its funding from the Cambridgeshire Citizens' Advice Bureau (CAB) and use the grant money it was saving (about £47,000), plus some extra funding, to employ and train its own officers to carry out the work currently done by the CAB.

I thought this a very poor exchange. The withdrawal of the funding means that the CAB may have stop providing its impartial service to people who might, among other issues, have problems with finance and their relationship with ECDC - a service which they will then be compelled to seek from the organisation with which they are having those problems.

In order to check that I had not misunderstood, I went to the meeting of the ECDC Operational Services Committee where the matter was to be discussed.

I had not been to a council committee meeting before, and it was an eye-opener. Questions from concerned parties, which had been presented in advance of the meeting, were read out and then answered by officers so rapidly and with frequent reference to other, unseen, documents, that if the councillors present fully understood the responses then they were way ahead of me.

If those asking the questions had critical observations on the answers, and it appeared that several of them had by the head shaking and muttering in the public gallery, there was no real opportunity to state them.

The committee members could then ask questions, and these were answered by officers in the same rapid way.

You may also want to watch:

The chair called for a vote without further discussion, but a member asked for a debate, which was granted, in which a number of interesting points were raised.

These included the wealth of professional knowledge and experience offered by CAB volunteers which could not possibly be equalled by the ECDC officers who were to be 'upskilled'.

It also included the fact that ECDC's investment in the CAB had yielded almost double its value in hours of advice given by CAB volunteers.

There was also a request that the matter by deferred to the next meeting so members could have more time to think about it.

However, this request for deferment was turned down and the meeting moved to a vote.

The members' minds were made up - and, it seemed to me, had probably been made up before the meeting even started - and they voted along party lines with the Conservative majority cutting the grant.

This did not feel like a discussion, it felt like a rubber-stamping of a pre-determined decision, and if it is what is now regarded as democracy with the needs and concerns of the electorate as its driving force, then we are in a truly sorry state.

Most Read

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham closes for good as it ceases trading

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham has closed its doors for good after the team served up its last meal and pulled the final pints at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

The Minster Tavern pub in Ely forced shut after large fire in cellar

A large fire broke out in the cellar of The Minster Tavern at Minster Palace in Ely on Saturday, January 18. Picture: Richard Ling

Littleport woman told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job

Littleport woman Christie Hart, 20, told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job. Picture: SUPPLIED/GOOGLE EARTH

Suspected county lines drug dealer found with Kinder eggs filled with class A drugs outside hotel in Ely

A suspected drug dealer Phillip Keary (pictured) was found with Kinder eggs filled with drugs outside a hotel in Ely. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Most Read

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham closes for good as it ceases trading

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham has closed its doors for good after the team served up its last meal and pulled the final pints at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

The Minster Tavern pub in Ely forced shut after large fire in cellar

A large fire broke out in the cellar of The Minster Tavern at Minster Palace in Ely on Saturday, January 18. Picture: Richard Ling

Littleport woman told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job

Littleport woman Christie Hart, 20, told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job. Picture: SUPPLIED/GOOGLE EARTH

Suspected county lines drug dealer found with Kinder eggs filled with class A drugs outside hotel in Ely

A suspected drug dealer Phillip Keary (pictured) was found with Kinder eggs filled with drugs outside a hotel in Ely. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Latest from the Ely Standard

Expansion ‘must be supported as Brexit looms ever closer’ says Littleport concrete firm in direct appeal to the Government

FP McCann at Littleport has used the potential of Brexit in their plea to the Government to support them in breaking the deadlock over expansion plans. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

REVIEW: Stay at The Cambridge Belfry hotel and health club for a relaxing couple’s retreat

Located just 20 minutes out of Cambridge city centre, The Double Tree Hilton Belfry is a relaxing retreat where guests can take life at a much slower pace. Picture: PAUL ROGERS

REVIEW: Bombshell is a tough but important watch that demonstrates the devastating impact of sexual harassment in the workplace

Bolstered by career-best performances from Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman, Bombshell is a tough but depressingly realistic depiction of sexual harassment in the media industry. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

LETTER: ‘Discussion’ about Citizens’ Advice Bureau funding withdrawal ‘felt like a rubber-stamping of a pre-determined decision’

Ely branch of Citizens Advice Rural Cambridgeshire (CARC) is pictured alongside Michael Mealing, chair of CARC. Picture: ARCHANT

Dentist banned from advertising banner over his surgery told by planning inspector it would be ‘an unacceptable visual intrusion’

Banner outside Ely dentist refused by East Cambs planners - a decision endorsed on appeal. Picture: SUBMITTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists