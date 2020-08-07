Cambs child sexual offences increase by almost 40 per cent in five years

Child sexual offences in Cambridgeshire have increased by almost 40 per cent in the last five years. According to NSPCC figures there were 1,142 offences of this nature in 2019/20 - up from 819 cases in 2014/15. Archant

Child sexual offences in Cambridgeshire have increased by almost 40 per cent in the last five years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to NSPCC figures there were 1,142 offences of this nature in 2019/20 - up from 819 cases in 2014/15.

It comes as the children’s charity revealed that more than 73,500 child sex offences were recorded by UK police in 2019/20 and that police forces in the East of England recorded more than 23 child sexual offences, on average, every day last year.

In the UK, there were 73,518 such offences recorded in 2019/20 – up 57% in the five years since 2014/15. That is equivalent to nearly 200 offences every day last year.

Where gender and age were recorded, girls were four times as likely to be victims. There were more than 8,000 offences committed against 14-year-olds, making it the most common age group to report offences.

You may also want to watch:

There were 12,374 sex crimes recorded against children under ten, while 449 offences were recorded against babies yet to reach their first birthday.

The NSPCC also said that Childline counselling sessions about sexual abuse in the family have tripled during lockdown while it is urging Government to publish its Child Sexual Abuse Strategy ‘that puts victims and prevention at its core’.

NSPCC chief executive Peter Wanless said: “The crisis of child sexual abuse is not going away and behind these figures are thousands of children and young people who have reported crimes that can have a devastating impact on their lives.

“Urgent action is needed to prevent abuse and to ensure children are supported to recover when they bravely speak out.

“We need concerted leadership from governments across the UK to implement strategies on tackling child sexual abuse that put the experiences and needs of children at their heart and are effective in preventing abuse and helping young people recover.”

Anyone concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline for advice on 0808 800 5000. Adult victims of non-recent sexual abuse can also get in touch for support.

Childline is available for young people on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk