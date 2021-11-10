News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Christmas comes early as couple switch on festive lights for charity

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:22 AM November 10, 2021
Updated: 11:29 AM November 10, 2021
Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

A Cambridgeshire couple who have raised thousands of pounds for charity turned on their stunning 2021 display of Christmas lights.

Helen and John Attlesey, of Soham, decorated their home and garden again this year, having seen their charity collections doubled last year after exposure in the papers.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

This week, they had a soft switch on so that they didn’t have hundreds of people turn up like previous years.

Lee Attlesey said: "Last year your donations raised an unbelievable £12,895.57 which is the largest amount donated in a year since John and Helen started their displays." 

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

The money was divided as follows between three charities: 

You may also want to watch:

East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) - £4,298.52

Dreamflight - £4,298.52

Most Read

  1. 1 Flat plan for village café approved amid takeaway concerns
  2. 2 228 homes, a cricket pavilion and four shops, agreed for Ely North  
  3. 3 Family fundraiser for Henry's £3,000 wheelchair
  1. 4 Homes evacuated as WW2 bomb unearthed
  2. 5 £600,000 cannabis operation ran from village home, court told
  3. 6 Eco Christmas market will be a first for Ely
  4. 7 Gary Barlow superfan's decade of fundraising for Children In Need
  5. 8 Two injured and road forced to shut after A10 crash
  6. 9 Chaos as mobile home brings village to standstill
  7. 10 Jones the bridge builder makes fantastic progress

GOSH - £4,298.52

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

Money raised from donations this year will specifically go to East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

For those travelling to see the house display, the postcode is CB7 5EQ.

This year, Soham Town Rangers FC is allowing visitors to park in their car park to keep pedestrians safe and allow road traffic through.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: © Terry Harris


Christmas
Soham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alli Clover of Wild Clover Flower Company

Updated

Florist 'really excited' to turn dream into reality with new shop

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Graham Smith of Soham Staploe Rotary Club

Obituary

Family pays tribute to 'a true gentleman' and club stalwart

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
2am 999 call found mother drunk and two-year-old boy alone

2am 999 call finds mother drunk - baby son alone

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cityglades Cambridge

Cambs Live | Exclusive

Demolition begins of steel-framed £600,000 homes

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon