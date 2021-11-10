Gallery

Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

A Cambridgeshire couple who have raised thousands of pounds for charity turned on their stunning 2021 display of Christmas lights.

Helen and John Attlesey, of Soham, decorated their home and garden again this year, having seen their charity collections doubled last year after exposure in the papers.

This week, they had a soft switch on so that they didn’t have hundreds of people turn up like previous years.

Lee Attlesey said: "Last year your donations raised an unbelievable £12,895.57 which is the largest amount donated in a year since John and Helen started their displays."

The money was divided as follows between three charities:

East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) - £4,298.52

Dreamflight - £4,298.52

GOSH - £4,298.52

Money raised from donations this year will specifically go to East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

For those travelling to see the house display, the postcode is CB7 5EQ.

This year, Soham Town Rangers FC is allowing visitors to park in their car park to keep pedestrians safe and allow road traffic through.

