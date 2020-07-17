Advanced search

Chamber of Commerce launches programme to help rebuild local economy

PUBLISHED: 11:05 18 July 2020

Soham company Blue Donkey Intelligent Telemarketing is one of the first businesses to sign up to Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce new Championing Business programme, which aims to help rebuild the region’s economy. Pictured are John Bridge OBE DL, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, and Sureya Landini, founder and managing director of Blue Donkey.

A Soham company is one of the first businesses to sign up to Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce’s new programme which aims to help rebuild the region’s economy.

Blue Donkey Intelligent Telemarketing is one of the first local businesses supporting the local business champion initiative, which aims to ‘help local business and global trade’.

The initiative is open to all businesses - from the smallest independent micro-business to the largest exporter – whether they are a chamber member or not.

Sureya Landini, founder and managing director, said: “Being recognised as a local business champion is very important to us – especially since we have employed people in the region for 22 years.”

The Chamber also wants to help facilitate vital conversations around the relevance and applicability of proposed interventions and strategies for our business community, and encourage contribution to consultations on policy issues that support the development and delivery of activities in the local economy (i.e. planning, transport, funding, etc). The initial focus will be recovery and rebuilding the economy.  MORE: Challenges facing businesses has never been greater but we’re optimistic of a full recovery

From Thursday July 23, the chamber will hold fortnightly ‘championing business’ sessions, highlighting important issues and updates.

Businesses will also get the chance to share their insights and experiences, and input into decision-making and key policy developments for the region. Business owners can register for the event via the chamber website and via Eventbrite.

John Bridge OBE DL, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, said: “One of the most important points about this initiative is that it is fully inclusive.

“Recent times have shown the need for businesses to come together and build a different and more inclusive future for themselves, for the benefit of all. And this is something that needs to be encouraged.

“As we continue to navigate unprecedented times, let’s stay informed, be inclusive and access the right information at the right time.

“Being a local business champion and / or a global trade champion allows us to build proficiency and level-up our business community.

“Additionally, our championing business events will allow companies to come together and share experiences and expertise so that we can all work together to promote and drive the local economy forward.”

