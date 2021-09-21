Published: 4:09 PM September 21, 2021

Around one in eight public buildings inspected in Cambridgeshire last year were found in breach of fire safety regulations, figures reveal.

Home Office data shows 75 buildings inspected by the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service in the year to March did not comply with fire safety laws – 13 per cent of those inspected.

They included 18 care homes, 16 licensed premises and eight factories or warehouses.



Fire services conduct audits on most public buildings and the shared areas of residential properties such as flats to make sure they meet safety regulations.

When inspections are unsatisfactory, auditors may issue an informal notification – for example to agree an action plan – or formal ones such as enforcement notices, warning that a building breaches the law.

In the most serious cases, inspectors may issue a prohibition notice to restrict or ban access to a building or they may prosecute those responsible for the property’s safety.

In the year to March, the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service issued three formal notifications, including three prohibition notices. There were no enforcement notices nor prosecutions.

With the number of inspections plummeting nationally due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Fire Brigades Union warned catching up will be made difficult by a drop in the number of inspectors.

In response to the pandemic, a number of audits were also carried out remotely, though a figure has not been provided by the Home Office.

Across England, 34,400 fire safety audits were carried out in 2020-21 – 29% fewer than the previous year.

In Cambridgeshire the number of audits dropped by 673 to 590 in the period.

Matt Wrack, the FBU's general secretary, said: "It is understandable that audit figures have dipped during the pandemic, given the reduction in non-emergency contact with the public.

"Any shortfall in inspections needs to be made up, however.

"This may be difficult, though, with steep falls in the number of fire inspectors in recent years.

“This fall in inspectors is also concerning due to the building safety issues that have come to light since Grenfell and the increased number of buildings fire inspectors are responsible for."

The Government said it was committed to learning lessons from the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017.



