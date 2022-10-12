The Cambridgeshire Artistic Roller Skating Club coaches and roller skaters pose with the cheque and competition trophies. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Artistic Roller Skating Club

A roller skating club based in Ely and Soham have had a cheque presentation to celebrate being awarded a £9,999 grant from the National Lottery.

The Cambridgeshire Artistic Roller Skating Club (CARCS) held the presentation on October 9 during one of their sessions, unveiling the cheque to all the members and coaches.

CARSC's newest skaters, Lily-Grace Merry, Gemma Perez Sanchez and Amy Fisher, holding the club mascots. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Artistic Roller Skating Club

Diane King, CARSC chair of trustees, said: "We had a very lovely morning at the session. We put up the bunting and gave the kids flags.

"They were just absolutely thrilled by the whole thing; they loved every minute of it.

"We are very grateful to the National Lottery because they have made such a huge difference to the club, and it will carry on over the next year as well."

Linayah Jackson-Phillips, Darcie Flack, Ashleigh-Rose Ingram Coach Hannah Hayward at the presentation in club dress. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Artistic Roller Skating Club

CARSC successfully applied to the National Lottery Community Fund after becoming a registered charity this year.

The grant will assist with the running of club expenses, ensure costs will remain low for members and ensure that its core values are maintained to allow for the best environment for skaters to train and develop.







