Boat club president inspires students days after race
The President of Cambridge University Women’s Boat Club (CUWBC) spoke to students at King's Ely just days after the crew won The Boat Race on Ely’s River Great Ouse.
Sophie Paine, who has been president of CUWBC since August 2020, visited on April 7 to meet staff and students from King’s Ely Boat Club.
Having talked about CUWBC’s preparations for The Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race, she said: "It was special to share the success with rowers who know what it’s like to row on the Ouse. Best of luck to all of the rowers in the future.”
King’s Ely also housed crew members from Oxford University Boat Club (OUBC) in the week leading up to the race.
Kaitlyn Dennis, president of Oxford University Women’s Boat Club, said: “Between training sessions and media engagements, the squad spent the week at King’s Ely.
“The grounds are beautiful and the staff made us feel very welcome. We are very thankful for their hospitality and for keeping us well fuelled.”
Craig Ward, head of rowing at King’s Ely, said: “To have The Boat Race in Ely this year was a real pleasure. The buzz around the boathouse and the students was clear to see.
“Having such a world-renowned event on our stretch showcases how lucky we are to row on the Great Ouse.
"It was an absolute pleasure to invite CUWBC President Sophie Paine in to talk to our Year 11-13 rowers.
"Sophie highlighted the dedication and passion that is required to achieve as a student-athlete, and the preparation and focus required in high-level rowing.”