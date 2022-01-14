News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Match ball from Cambridge United's victory against Newcastle to be raffled for charity

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:11 PM January 14, 2022
Updated: 3:12 PM January 14, 2022
This signed match-ball in a Perspex presentation display box coud be yours.

This signed match-ball in a Perspex presentation display box coud be yours. - Credit: THE MICK GEORGE GROUP

A Cambridgeshire company is to raffle off the now-iconic match ball from Cambridge United’s victory at Newcastle United for charity. 

The Mick George Group, who sponsored the match ball at the game on January 8, is holding the raffle in support of the Cambridge United Community Trust. 

In a lottery-style competition, Mick George is giving away four separate prizes which include: 

  • Signed (both teams) match-ball in a Perspex presentation display 

  • CUFC signed match-day programme  

  • Exclusive commemorative FA Cup framed print 

  • 2 x CUFC Trust Gala tickets 

“Whether you experienced the euphoric victory on the day or followed from afar the Mick George Group are now giving you the chance to own a piece of FA Cup and Cambridge United history,” said a company spokesman. 

Tickets cost £2 per entry (or three for £5). Enter online via www.mickgeorge.co.uk/product/charity-match/cufc-trust-lottery-ticket

All entries must be received before Friday January 28 ahead of a draw which will be completed and distributed online the following week.  

It will be drawn by Cambridge United Football Club manager Mark Bonner, goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov and striker Joe Ironside. 

