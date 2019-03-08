Police dog sniffs out men hiding in bushes after setting car on fire following police pursuit

A police dog helped sniff out two men who were hiding in bushes in School Lane, Chittering, following a police pursuit which ended with the suspects fleeing and setting a vehicle on fire. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW. Archant

A police dog helped sniff out two men who were hiding in bushes following a police pursuit which ended with the suspects fleeing and setting a vehicle on fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The men, aged 19 and 20, both from Cambridge, were arrested in School Lane, Chittering after they were located thanks to the assistance of a police helicopter and police dog Bane.

Traffic officers directed the driver of a Toyota Rav 4 to stop in Cambridge, however he made off leading officers on a pursuit to Waterbeach, through fields before fleeing the vehicle on foot and setting it on fire.

The men were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including failing to stop for police, theft of a motor vehicle, arson, criminal damage and dangerous driving. They have since been released under investigation.