Police dog sniffs out men hiding in bushes after setting car on fire following police pursuit

PUBLISHED: 14:41 04 April 2019

A police dog helped sniff out two men who were hiding in bushes in School Lane, Chittering, following a police pursuit which ended with the suspects fleeing and setting a vehicle on fire.

A police dog helped sniff out two men who were hiding in bushes following a police pursuit which ended with the suspects fleeing and setting a vehicle on fire.

The men, aged 19 and 20, both from Cambridge, were arrested in School Lane, Chittering after they were located thanks to the assistance of a police helicopter and police dog Bane.

Traffic officers directed the driver of a Toyota Rav 4 to stop in Cambridge, however he made off leading officers on a pursuit to Waterbeach, through fields before fleeing the vehicle on foot and setting it on fire.

The men were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including failing to stop for police, theft of a motor vehicle, arson, criminal damage and dangerous driving. They have since been released under investigation.

