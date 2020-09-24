Thieves with ‘catalogue of convictions’ jailed for robbing vulnerable elderly man while he sat waiting in a laundrette
PUBLISHED: 14:49 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 24 September 2020
Archant
Two prolific thieves with a “catalogue of convictions between them” have been jailed for robbing a vulnerable man of £40 while he sat waiting in a laundrette.
Michael O’Loughlin, 35, and Vicky Minervino, 38, approached the 73-year-old man in Mill Road, Cambridge, on the evening of June 3.
Minervino grabbed him by the chest and as he tried to leave, blocked his path along with O’Loughlin.
The pair held the victim and stole £40 from his wallet before leaving.
Just over two weeks later O’Loughlin was seen entering a home in Riverside, Cambridge, through an insecure window.
While inside he stole four watches, two rings, car keys and a house key.
Later that day he was seen breaking into another home in Fen Road, Cambridge, using a crowbar to smash a glass door before stealing two mobile phones worth £300 and a laptop worth £500 from inside.
O’Loughlin, of High Street, Cherry Hinton, was jailed for seven years and 292 days after pleading guilty to robbery and two counts of burglary
At the same court Minervino, of Coleridge Road, Cambridge, was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to robbery.
DC Zoe Patten, who investigated, said: “Both O’Loughlin and Minervino are prolific thieves with a catalogue of convictions between them.
“I’m pleased their sentences will see them off the streets for some time and provide some closure for the victims.”
For online burglary prevention advice visit: https://bit.ly/3cnkEVw.
