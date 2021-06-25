Published: 4:04 PM June 25, 2021 Updated: 4:06 PM June 25, 2021

Cambridge South station took a “step towards reality” after Network Rail submitted a Transport and Works Act Order. - Credit: Network Rail

Cambridge South station has reached a “milestone” moment and has taken a “step towards reality” after its latest planning permission request.

Network Rail has submitted a Transport and Works Act Order (TWAO) application to seek deemed planning permission to build the new station.

It comes after two rounds of consultation in 2020 to select the location of the station and seek views on its facilities and access provision.

The new station would connect the Cambridge Biomedical Campus with potential destinations such as Ely, London, Birmingham and Europe via London St Pancras.

The TWAO application to the Secretary of State for Transport includes the provision for a new two-storey, four-platform station on the West Anglia Main.

It could include:

A ticket office

Ticket vending machines (TVMs)

Lifts providing step free access to all platforms

Accessible toilets, baby change facilities, waiting area and space for retail/catering

Access for pedestrians and cyclists from both sides of the railway with capacity for a 1000 cycle parking spaces

Modification to roads and crossings to facilitate access to the station

The application also seeks provision to modify and enhance the rail infrastructure to support the new station which could include:

Remodelling of the existing track layout

Installing two additional track loops to accommodate a four-platform station

Enhancements to Shepreth branch junction

Modification to the railway on the southern approach to Cambridge station

Provision for overhead line electrification infrastructure and a substation

Modification of existing signalling equipment

Closure of two private level crossing and provision of alternative access

The submission of the TWAO application is the collaborative effort of AstraZeneca Ltd, the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, the Greater Cambridge Partnership, and the Department for Transport.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “This application marks a major milestone in the development.

“It takes us a step toward realising the benefits that this station will bring for the biomedical campus and wider community.

“I am really proud of the team for the hard work they have done working in collaboration with our partners to reach this stage of the development for Cambridge South.”

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, said: “I know from experience how important it is to improve transport links to hospitals and healthcare.

“I want the Combined Authority to carry on championing not only this important project, but also the wider transport improvements that will be needed to get the full value out of it.

“I want to support well-planned development of the Biomedical Campus and the Greater Cambridge economy so they can bring new jobs and new skills for local people.”

Cllr Neil Gough, vice chair of the Greater Cambridge Partnership’s Executive Board, said: “I welcome this important next stop on the journey to delivering Cambridge South station, which will help to unlock the full potential of the Greater Cambridge economy.

“Cambridge South will link in with other schemes being delivered by the GCP to transform how thousands of people travel in and around the city and the key employment sites every day, helping to cut congestion on our roads, improve air quality and help tackle climate change.”

Dr Andy Williams, vice president of Cambridge strategy at AstraZeneca: “Another important milestone has been reached in the development and delivery of the Cambridge South station.

“The TWAO submission represents a significant step towards the future provision of easier and environmentally sustainable ways for thousands of patients, visitors and employees to reach the Cambridge Biomedical Campus each day.

“We believe Cambridge South will bring significant benefits to the life science sector and the city and we will continue to work with Network Rail and other stakeholders to help deliver the station.”

As part of the TWAO process, there will be an opportunity for anyone with an interest affected by the application to submit objections and/or make representations of support to the Secretary of State during the objection period.

The TWAO application documents, along with information on how to make representation to the Department for Transport is available to view on Network Rail’s Cambridge South project webpage by visiting: www.networkrail.co.uk/cambridge-south

The period of objection for Cambridge South station will close on Monday, August 2 2021