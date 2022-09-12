Stephen Neal, of no fixed abode, is back in prison after stealing beef joints and alcohol from shops in Cambridge. - Credit: POLICE

A prolific shop thief is back in prison after stealing beef joints and alcohol.

Last month (August) Stephen Neal, of no fixed abode, was caught on CCTV twice trying to steal joints of beef from Lidl in Newmarket Road, Cambridge, by hiding it up his jumper.

He was also captured on CCTV stealing items, including alcohol, worth more than £300 from John Lewis in St Andrew’s Street on August 27.

At Peterborough Magistrate’s Court on September 7, Neal, 35, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of theft.

On December 21, 2021, Neal was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) not to:

Be in possession of any pedal cycle part of pedal cycle unless having notified the police within 24 hours of his lawful possession, providing any details of the possession.

Go to Superdrug, Boots or Go Outdoors stores in Cambridge within the boundary of the M11, A11 AND A14.