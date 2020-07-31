Road closed and motorists advised to avoid area after two-car collision
PUBLISHED: 15:26 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 31 July 2020
Four people have been injured after a serious collision involving two cars.
Emergency services remain at the scene of the crash in Cambridge Road, Fulbourn, which happened at about 11.29am today (Friday July 31).
The road has been closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
