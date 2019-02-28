Pupils from Witchford Village College get a visit from staff and students from Cambridge Regional College

Pupils from Witchford got a taste of further education from staff and students from Cambridge Regional College. Picture(s): SUPPLIED Witchford Village College

Witchford secondary school pupils got a taste of further education life when they were visited by staff and students at Cambridge Regional College (CRC).

The Year 8 pupils at Witchford Village College spent the day with CRC and learned about the options they have if they chose to leave the school in Year 11.

Each pupil was able to choose three taster sessions from care, health and early years, sport and uniformed services, travel and tourism, gaming, engineering and construction.

A school spokesman said: “The intention is to give students an opportunity to try out vocational courses in order to assist in decision making for guided pathways and future career choices or aspirations.

“The feedback from students was that it was a really informative morning, when they got to try out activities and subjects that are not in their normal curriculum. It was a real eye opener for some and got them thinking about their future.

“The staff from CRC were very encouraging to students and brought all resources that were required. We are very grateful to CRC for giving our students an insight into subjects that they may not have considered previously.”

