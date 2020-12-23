News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Music college students release educational Band Aid cover in aid of charity

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:32 PM December 23, 2020    Updated: 4:33 PM December 23, 2020
Cambridge Regional College Level 3 music students have released an educational Band Aid cover in aid of charity this Christmas. 

Cambridge Regional College Level 3 music students have released an educational Band Aid cover in aid of charity this Christmas. 

A handful of music college students have teamed up to release an educational Christmas Band Aid cover in aid of the World Health Organisation.  

The Level 3 music students at Cambridge Regional College are selling their version of Do They Know it's Christmas ‘Heal The World’.  

With the Covid-19 pandemic in mind, the students have adapted lyrics to address the current crisis and will donate all proceeds to help the coronavirus fight. 

Ashley Hardy, music production lecturer, said: “Our young musicians have been working hard to support a great cause, reaching out to those in need around the world at Christmas time.  

Cambridge Regional College Level 3 music students have released an educational Band Aid cover in aid of charity this Christmas. 

Cambridge Regional College Level 3 music students have released an educational Band Aid cover in aid of charity this Christmas. - Credit: Cambridge Regional College 

“They have raised an impressive £261.50 after one week of sales and today they are launching a music video to accompany the track.” 

In line with the current social distancing guidelines, the instrumental elements of the track were recorded in isolation in the college studios. 

The vocals were recorded in class bubbles and the recording and mixing engineers then worked to put the track together in a Covid-safe way. 

Heal the World album cover. 

Heal the World album cover. - Credit: Cambridge Regional College

To download the track and donate, visit: www.crcmusic.bandcamp.com/releases 

